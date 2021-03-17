Crawford Models Is Seeking A Creative intern In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates.

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.

Duties:

Online scouting for new faces

Taking digitals of the models

Data entry

Answering Phones

Handling agency social media platforms

Other agency and office related duties.

Required Skills:

Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Excellent Phone skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Photography experience a plus.

Photoshop / graphic design skills.

Social Media skills is a must.

Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com