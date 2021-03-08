The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards
The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards, honoring the year in film and television, took place on Sunday evening in an in-person/virtual hybrid format. And while award shows in 2021 feel a lot like dropping in on a Hollywood Zoom call, the stars who received the coveted link joined the video hangout from their couches in everything from custom couture to feathered sleepwear.
Emerald Fennell went the comfy route in a bright floral Richard Quinn pajama set. Similarly, Julia Garner opted for a fuss-free rainbow-hued knit dress by Christopher John Rogers. Others were more clearly dressed for a glamorous red-carpet occasion, like Regina King, who wore an impeccably detailed dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier, and Cynthia Erivo, who looked like a princess in a whimsical Vera Wang gown. Then there was Yara Shahidi, who with the help of her stylist Jason Bolden, looked equals parts fancy and fun in a playful Dior Haute Couture embroidered tulle top and satin mini skirt.
In case you were too busy watching Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the Critics' Choice Awards, as seen on Instagram.
Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli
Viola Davis in Greta Constantine
Regina King in Atelier Versace
Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu
Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang
John Boyega in Louis Vuitton
Algee Smith in Versace
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani
Uzo Aduba in Christian Siriano
Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine Homme
Paul Mescal in Prada
Yara Shahidi in Dior Couture
Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana
Maria Bakalova in Prada
Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra
Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers
Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton
Andra Day in Prada
H.E.R. in Miu Miu
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Oscar de la Renta
Dan Levy in Dior
Emerald Fennell in Richard Quinn
