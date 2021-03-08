The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Regina King in Atelier Versace at 2021 Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Wayman and Micah/Getty Images

The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards, honoring the year in film and television, took place on Sunday evening in an in-person/virtual hybrid format. And while award shows in 2021 feel a lot like dropping in on a Hollywood Zoom call, the stars who received the coveted link joined the video hangout from their couches in everything from custom couture to feathered sleepwear.

Emerald Fennell went the comfy route in a bright floral Richard Quinn pajama set. Similarly, Julia Garner opted for a fuss-free rainbow-hued knit dress by Christopher John Rogers. Others were more clearly dressed for a glamorous red-carpet occasion, like Regina King, who wore an impeccably detailed dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier, and Cynthia Erivo, who looked like a princess in a whimsical Vera Wang gown. Then there was Yara Shahidi, who with the help of her stylist Jason Bolden, looked equals parts fancy and fun in a playful Dior Haute Couture embroidered tulle top and satin mini skirt.

In case you were too busy watching Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the Critics' Choice Awards, as seen on Instagram.

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli

Viola Davis in Greta Constantine

Regina King in Atelier Versace

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang

John Boyega in Louis Vuitton

Algee Smith in Versace

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani

Uzo Aduba in Christian Siriano

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine Homme



Paul Mescal in Prada

Yara Shahidi in Dior Couture

Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana

Maria Bakalova in Prada

Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

Andra Day in Prada

H.E.R. in Miu Miu

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Oscar de la Renta

Dan Levy in Dior

Emerald Fennell in Richard Quinn

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.