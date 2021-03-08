The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights include custom couture and feathered pajamas.
Author:
Publish date:
Regina King in Atelier Versace at  2021 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Regina King in Atelier Versace at  2021 Critics' Choice Awards. 

The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards, honoring the year in film and television, took place on Sunday evening in an in-person/virtual hybrid format. And while award shows in 2021 feel a lot like dropping in on a Hollywood Zoom call, the stars who received the coveted link joined the video hangout from their couches in everything from custom couture to feathered sleepwear. 

Emerald Fennell went the comfy route in a bright floral Richard Quinn pajama set. Similarly, Julia Garner opted for a fuss-free rainbow-hued knit dress by Christopher John Rogers. Others were more clearly dressed for a glamorous red-carpet occasion, like Regina King, who wore an impeccably detailed dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier, and Cynthia Erivo, who looked like a princess in a whimsical Vera Wang gown. Then there was Yara Shahidi, who with the help of her stylist Jason Bolden, looked equals parts fancy and fun in a playful Dior Haute Couture embroidered tulle top and satin mini skirt. 

In case you were too busy watching Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the Critics' Choice Awards, as seen on Instagram. 

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli 

Viola Davis in Greta Constantine 

Regina King in Atelier Versace 

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu 

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang

John Boyega in Louis Vuitton 

Algee Smith in Versace 

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior 

Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani 

Uzo Aduba in Christian Siriano 

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine Homme 

Paul Mescal in Prada 

Yara Shahidi in Dior Couture 

Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana 

Maria Bakalova in Prada 

Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra 

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers 

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton 

Andra Day in Prada 

H.E.R. in Miu Miu 

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Oscar de la Renta 

Dan Levy in Dior 

Emerald Fennell in Richard Quinn

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

best-dressed-golden-globes
Style

The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) Golden Globes

Fashion with a capital F from home.

Zendaya 2019 Emmys
News

What Everyone Wore to the 2020 (Virtual) Emmys

There was haute couture. There were poignant messages. There was lots of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton.

GettyImages-629181786.jpg
Style

See The Best-Dressed Celebrities From The 2016 Critics' Choice Awards

There were some pretty classy looks.

GettyImages-505436644_master.jpg
Style

The 15 Best Looks from the Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Another Sunday, another awards show.