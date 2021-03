DÔEN Is Hiring A DIRECTOR OF WAREHOUSING AND LOGISTICS In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES. DRIVEN BY THE SHARED DESIRE TO MAKE ELEVATED YET WEARABLE PIECES FOR THE EVERYDAY

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES. DRIVEN BY THE SHARED DESIRE TO MAKE ELEVATED YET WEARABLE PIECES FOR THE EVERYDAY, WE STRIVE TO BRING MORE THAN A BOUTIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO YOU BUT TO USE DÔEN TO CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, BUILD AN OPEN COMMUNITY, AND FOSTER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE INSPIRING INDIVIDUALS WHO WEAR OUR CLOTHES THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES. AS A WOMEN-OWNED COMPANY, A CORNERSTONE OF THE DÔEN BRAND MISSION IS SUPPORTING WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE AND IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN; WE DO THIS BY CHOOSING DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS MANUFACTURERS WHO SHARE OUR VALUES AND COMMITMENT OF GENDER AND SOCIAL EQUALITY AS WELL AS GIVING BACK BY PARTNERING WITH FOUNDATIONS THAT DIRECTLY BENEFIT THEIR EMPLOYEES AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITY. WE CELEBRATE INCLUSIVITY, EQUITY, REPRESENTATION, AND BELONGING IN THE WORKPLACE, AND STRONGLY ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES WHO IDENTIFY AS PEOPLE OF COLOR, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, LGBTQ+, AND/OR GENDER NON-CONFORMING TO APPLY.

WE ARE SEEKING AN EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTOR OF WAREHOUSING AND LOGISTICS. THE DIRECTOR OVERSEES THE ORGANIZATION’S DISTRIBUTION / LOGISTICS / WAREHOUSE DEPARTMENT, PERFORMING A VARIETY OF TASKS TO IMPLEMENT COMPANY OBJECTIVES FOR COST SAVINGS, WAREHOUSE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, AND BUILDING/IMPROVING WAREHOUSE PROCESSES THAT ADVANCE THE OBJECTIVES SET BY THE EXECUTIVE TEAM. THE DIRECTOR DEVELOPS AND MANAGES LOGISTICS PLANS AND PROCEDURES TO ENSURE THAT INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL VENDOR AND CLIENT NEEDS ARE MET, CREATES FUNCTIONAL STRATEGIES AND SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES FOR THE WAREHOUSE AND LOGISTICS TEAMS, AND DEVELOPS POLICIES AND PROCEDURES TO SUPPORT THE FUNCTIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

RECRUITS AND HIRES NEW WAREHOUSE AND LOGISTICS EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT THE DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT TEAM.

COACHES, COUNSELS, AND ENFORCES POLICIES AND PROCEDURES TO BUILD STRONG WORKING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE CURRENT WAREHOUSE EMPLOYEES WHILE CREATING A SAFE AND FRIENDLY ENVIRONMENT.

OVERSEES THE STAFF ACTIVITIES TO MAKE SURE OPERATIONS FLOW SMOOTHLY, INSTRUCTS ACCORDINGLY, AND MOTIVATES TEAM PERFORMANCE.

OVERSIGHT OF SHIPPING PROCESSES.

ESTABLISHES, FOLLOWS, AND ENFORCES SAFETY STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES IN COMPLIANCE WITH A HEALTHY WORK ENVIRONMENT AND LEGAL REQUIREMENTS. DIRECTS AND ASSURES A SAFE, CLEAN, AND ORDERLY WAREHOUSE.

WORKS CLOSELY WITH VARIOUS PEOPLE BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY (SUCH AS VENDORS) TO NEGOTIATE AND GET THE BEST RATES POSSIBLE ON MATERIALS AND LOGISTICS SERVICES.

RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING AND RECOMMENDING STRATEGIC PLANS AND REVIEWS IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE WAREHOUSE OPERATIONAL OBJECTIVES.

WORKS WITH THE TEAM TO DEVELOP, IMPLEMENT, AND ENFORCE WAREHOUSE AND LOGISTICS OPERATION SYSTEMS THAT CREATE MORE EFFICIENCIES.

ACCOUNTABLE FOR MAINTAINING ACCURATE LANDED COSTS AND INVENTORY RECORDS AND DAILY QA OF CUSTOMS DUTY CALCULATION ACCURACY.

CONSTANTLY EVALUATES WAREHOUSE PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES.

RESPONSIBLE FOR ENSURING THAT THE INVENTORY IS MONITORED ACCURATELY WITHIN THE SYSTEM AND DURING COUNTS.

WORKS CLOSELY WITH THE LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSE TEAMS TO DETERMINE THE BEST PRACTICE FOR PRODUCT HANDLING AND STORAGE REQUIREMENTS.

DEVELOPS AND MANAGES WAREHOUSE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS.

OVERSEES PICKING/PACKING PROCESSES.

MANAGES FACILITIES PLANNING AND WAREHOUSE EQUIPMENT PLANNING TO SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH.

RESPONSIBLE FOR DIRECT COMMUNICATION AND COORDINATION OF TIMELY PRODUCT RECEIPT, PRODUCT ORGANIZATION, CAPACITY, AND STORAGE OF PRODUCT IN WAREHOUSE.

UPHOLDS COVID-19 PREVENTION AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS AT THE DC PER DIRECTION FROM HR/OPS, AND ENSURES THAT DAILY PROTOCOLS ARE BEING FOLLOWED IN THE DC.

RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFYING PROBLEM AREAS AND PROCEDURAL DEFICIENCIES RELATING TO STOCK SHORTAGES.

DIRECTS PROCESSES TO REDUCE PROPERTY OR FINANCIAL LOSSES.

RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR DUTY DRAWBACK PROGRAM – OVERSEEING OWNERSHIP OF MAINTAINING DUTY DRAWBACK FILINGS IN AN ACCURATE AND TIMELY MANNER.

RESPONSIBLE FOR GENERATING REPORTING ON DUTY DRAWBACK FILINGS PERIODICALLY AND WORKING WITH OPERATIONS TO CREATE FORECASTS.

SKILLS:

ABILITY TO MANAGE PROCESSES AND IDENTIFY PROCEDURAL GAPS

ABILITY TO MANAGE TEAM MEMBERS EFFECTIVELY

DATA ENTRY AND DATA PROCESSING SKILLS

REPORTING SKILLS

ABILITY TO ACCURATELY ANALYZE INFORMATION

DETAIL-ORIENTED

DEADLINE-ORIENTED

ABILITY TO PRIORITIZE BETWEEN COMPANY AND INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGES

CLEAR ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMUNICATION SKILLS

NEGOTIATING SKILLFULLY TO ARRIVE AT AGREEMENTS THAT BENEFIT THE COMPANY AND VENDORS

BACHELOR’S DEGREE PREFERRED

ERP EXPERIENCE IS A MUST, NETSUITE WOULD BE PREFERRED.

EXPERIENCE WITH SHOPIFY, SHIPSTATION, AND SHIP MANAGER

IN OUR HIRING, WE ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING CANDIDATES WITH A COMMITMENT TO ANTI-RACISM, AND WITH SKILLS TO ADVANCE EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND RACIAL JUSTICE IN THEIR WORK. YOU’LL BE JOINING A COMPANY THAT IS INCLUSIVE AND CELEBRATES MULTIPLE APPROACHES AND VIEWS AS WE BELIEVE DIVERSITY DRIVES CREATIVITY AND GROWTH. WE WORK HARD TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY AND COLLABORATION WHERE GROWTH IS NOT ONLY ENCOURAGED BUT EXPECTED.TO KEEP OUR EMPLOYEES SAFE, WE FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES AND HAVE IMPLEMENTED STRICT POLICIES REQUIRING THAT EMPLOYEES AND VISITORS MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE, USE FACE MASKS, INSTITUTED HAND SANITIZING STATIONS AND ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES TO REGULARLY WASH THEIR HANDS

WE ARE AN AT WILL, EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR RESUME SUBMISSION TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM