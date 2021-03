DÔEN Is Hiring A Senior Graphic Designer In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES. DRIVEN BY THE SHARED DESIRE TO MAKE ELEVATED YET WEARABLE PIECES FOR THE EVERYDAY, WE STRIVE TO BRING MORE THAN A BOUTIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO YOU BUT TO USE DÔEN TO CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, BUILD AN OPEN COMMUNITY, AND FOSTER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE INSPIRING INDIVIDUALS WHO WEAR OUR CLOTHES THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES. AS A WOMEN-OWNED COMPANY, A CORNERSTONE OF THE DÔEN BRAND MISSION IS SUPPORTING WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE AND IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN; WE DO THIS BY CHOOSING DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS MANUFACTURERS WHO SHARE OUR VALUES AND COMMITMENT OF GENDER AND SOCIAL EQUALITY AS WELL AS GIVING BACK BY PARTNERING WITH FOUNDATIONS THAT DIRECTLY BENEFIT THEIR EMPLOYEES AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITY. WE CELEBRATE INCLUSIVITY, EQUITY, REPRESENTATION, AND BELONGING IN THE WORKPLACE, AND STRONGLY ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES WHO IDENTIFY AS PEOPLE OF COLOR, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, LGBTQ+, AND/OR GENDER NON-CONFORMING TO APPLY.

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

DÔEN IS LOOKING FOR AN EXPERIENCED SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OVERSEEING AND EXECUTING THE CONCEPTUALIZATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF DESIGN TO MEET MARKETING STRATEGIES FROM CONCEPT TO COMPLETION ACROSS ALL VISUAL TOUCH POINTS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY COLLABORATIVE AND CREATIVE ROLE FOR SOMEONE NOT AFRAID TO ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES AND JUMP IN. YOU WILL BE JOINING A SMALL TEAM OF HARDWORKING CONTENT MAKERS AND HAVE OWNERSHIP OVER THE VISUAL EXECUTION OF ASSETS. EQUAL PARTS GRAPHIC DESIGN AND CONTENT CREATION, THIS ROLE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR EMAIL DESIGN AND TESTING, PACKAGING DESIGN, SITE DESIGN UPDATES, PHOTO RETOUCHING, INSTAGRAM TEMPLATES, AND MORE. THIS POSITION PARTNERS WITH THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF CONTENT, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, AND THE CONTENT MANAGER IN ADDITION TO THE REST OF THE COMPANY FOR ALL THINGS RELATED TO THE VISUAL WORLD OF DÔEN. THIS HIRE IS NOT ONLY EXPECTED TO EXECUTE TO THE DEGREE OF WHAT IS CURRENTLY CREATED, BUT TO PUSH BOUNDARIES – BRINGING NEW IDEAS CONSTANTLY TO THE TABLE AND GIVING OUR COMMUNITY BEAUTY IN NEW AND DIFFERENT VISUAL WAYS – ALL THROUGH THE LENS OF DÔEN. THIS POSITION SHOULD APPEAL TO A SELF-STARTING AND SELF-MOTIVATING PERSON WHO LIKES TO WORK IN A FAST PACED, START-UP ATMOSPHERE, AND WHO HAS A LOVE OF ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY, GOOD DESIGN, AND VISUAL STORYTELLING.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

COLLABORATE WITH CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF CONTENT TO EXPLORE, DEVELOP, AND IMPLEMENT THE VISION FOR ALL ASSET REQUESTS, AS WELL AS EXECUTE ALL VISUALS AND PRESENT NEW IDEAS

MANAGE ALL EMAIL MARKETING, INCLUDING A/B TESTING

MANAGE ALL AD CREATION

OVERSEE ALL PACKAGING, INCLUDING COMMUNICATION WITH VENDORS; PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE WITH PACKAGING PRODUCTION AND EXECUTION IS A MUST

PROVIDE NEW IDEAS TO CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF CONTENT

SUPPORT ALL E-COMM GRAPHIC / ART NEEDS

RETOUCH AND RE-COLOR ALL IMAGES FOR THE SITE, INCLUDING HOMEPAGE, PRODUCT IMAGES, JOURNAL IMAGES, ETC.

MANAGE THE PHOTO ARCHIVE

COLLABORATE PROACTIVELY WITH OTHER TEAMS AS NEEDED (COMMUNICATIONS, ECOMMERCE, ETC.)

CREATE LOOKBOOKS FOR ALL NEW COLLECTIONS AND OWN PRESENTATION PDFS

ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE IN ALL CONTENT AND MARKETING MEETINGS

COLLABORATE WITH CONTENT MANAGER TO VISUALLY TELL STORIES TO OUR CUSTOMER ON OUR WEBSITE, THROUGH OUR NEWSLETTERS, AND ON OUR INSTAGRAM

CONDUCT ONGOING VIDEO, PHOTO, DESIGN, TREND, AND OTHER CREATIVE RESEARCH TO PRESENT AND INCORPORATE FOR UPCOMING PROJECTS

MAINTAIN BRAND GUIDELINES WITHIN THE SCOPE OF YOUR ROLE, AS LAID OUT BY THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF CONTENT

MANAGE CREATIVE DIRECTION AND DEVELOPMENT FOR A HOST OF PROJECTS, INCLUSIVE OF BRANDING, PHOTOGRAPHY, AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

WORK WITH THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS ON CRAFTING RESPONSES TO SENSITIVE MATTERS AND COMMUNICATION ON CHANNELS INCLUDING NEWSLETTERS, INSTAGRAM STORIES, ETC.

THINK AHEAD TO ANTICIPATE NEEDS AND IDEATE EXCITING NEW VISUAL CONCEPTS FOR THE BRAND THAT FURTHER THE STORYTELLING VISION

UNDERSTAND THE WORLD AND VISION OF DÔEN, AND BE ABLE TO SOURCE PHOTOS AND EDIT/SELECT PHOTOS TO TELL SAID STORY IN AN ARTISTIC WAY

SKILLS:

STRONG COMMUNICATION, PRESENTATION, AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

HIGHLY PROFICIENT IN ADOBE PHOTOSHOP/ILLUSTRATOR/INDESIGN AND RELATED DESIGN, PHOTOGRAPHY, AND PRODUCTION SOFTWARE.

EXPERIENCE WITH CSS FOR ON-THE-FLY VISUAL WEBSITE CHANGES

EXCELLENT CONCEPTING, CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT, AND DESIGN SKILLS

EFFECTIVE CROSS-TEAM COLLABORATOR WITH THE ABILITY TO WORK QUICKLY ACROSS MULTIPLE CREATIVE PROJECTS AND THE ABILITY TO MEET TIGHT DEADLINES

5+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

A PORTFOLIO THAT DEMONSTRATES THE ABILITY TO TURN CONCEPTS INTO A CREATIVE VISION

UNWAVERING ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND AN ACUTE AWARENESS THAT EVERYTHING COUNTS AS YOU ARE CREATING WHAT OUR WORLD IS VISUALLY – EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE INSPIRING, ARTFUL, AND DONE THOUGHTFULLY

WORKING KNOWLEDGE OF SHOPIFY

BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN DESIGN (I.E. FINE ARTS/GRAPHIC DESIGN/VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS/ADVERTISING OR SIMILAR) OR EQUIVALENT PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE WITH PACKAGING PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT

CLEAR UNDERSTANDING OF THE DÔEN AESTHETIC AND BRAND

ARTISTIC EYE WITH AN UNDERSTANDING OF DÔEN’S USE OF DESIGN

TO KEEP OUR EMPLOYEES SAFE, WE FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES AND HAVE IMPLEMENTED STRICT POLICIES REQUIRING THAT EMPLOYEES AND VISITORS MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE, USE FACE MASKS, INSTITUTED HAND SANITIZING STATIONS AND ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES TO REGULARLY WASH THEIR HANDS.

IN OUR HIRING, WE ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING CANDIDATES WITH A COMMITMENT TO ANTI-RACISM, AND WITH SKILLS TO ADVANCE EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND RACIAL JUSTICE IN THEIR WORK. YOU’LL BE JOINING A COMPANY THAT IS INCLUSIVE AND CELEBRATES MULTIPLE APPROACHES AND VIEWS AS WE BELIEVE DIVERSITY DRIVES CREATIVITY AND GROWTH. WE WORK HARD TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY AND COLLABORATION WHERE GROWTH IS NOT ONLY ENCOURAGED BUT EXPECTED

PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT LINE “SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER”