DÔEN Is Hiring An E-Commerce Associate Manager In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES. DRIVEN BY THE SHARED DESIRE TO MAKE ELEVATED YET WEARABLE PIECES FOR THE EVERYDAY, WE STRIVE TO BRING MORE THAN A BOUTIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO YOU BUT TO USE DÔEN TO CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, BUILD AN OPEN COMMUNITY, AND FOSTER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE INSPIRING INDIVIDUALS WHO WEAR OUR CLOTHES THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES. AS A WOMEN-OWNED COMPANY, A CORNERSTONE OF THE DÔEN BRAND MISSION IS SUPPORTING WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE AND IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN; WE DO THIS BY CHOOSING DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS MANUFACTURERS WHO SHARE OUR VALUES AND COMMITMENT OF GENDER AND SOCIAL EQUALITY AS WELL AS GIVING BACK BY PARTNERING WITH FOUNDATIONS THAT DIRECTLY BENEFIT THEIR EMPLOYEES AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITY. WE CELEBRATE INCLUSIVITY, EQUITY, REPRESENTATION, AND BELONGING IN THE WORKPLACE, AND STRONGLY ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES WHO IDENTIFY AS PEOPLE OF COLOR, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, LGBTQ+, AND/OR GENDER NON-CONFORMING TO APPLY.

DÔEN IS SEEKING A HIGHLY MOTIVATED AND VERY HANDS ON E-COMMERCE ASSOCIATE MANAGER WHO WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH THE DIRECTOR OF E-COMMERCE IN ASPECTS OF THE USER EXPERIENCE AND OPTIMIZATION. THIS POSITION DEMONSTRATES AN UNDERSTANDING OF BASIC E-COMMERCE PRINCIPLES AND HAS AN INTEREST IN THE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER FASHION LANDSCAPE. THE IDEAL CANDIDATE IS A FORWARD THINKER WHO CAN IDENTIFY IMPACTFUL INSIGHTS AND COMMUNICATE THESE LEARNINGS, WHILE POSSESSING A DETAIL-ORIENTED MINDSET AND ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

SITE MANAGEMENT – SHOPIFY ECOMMERCE PLATFORM

USER EXPERIENCE – ANALYSIS AND OPTIMIZATION

CROSS-FUNCTIONAL COMMUNICATION & COLLABORATION

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

ESTABLISH AND IMPLEMENT VARIOUS E-COMMERCE STRATEGIES THAT IMPROVE THE ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE AND INCREASE CONVERSION.

LEVERAGE INTERNAL DATA AND WEBSITE ANALYTICS (GOOGLE ANALYTICS) TO UNDERSTAND PERFORMANCE AND CUSTOMER INTERACTION WITH CATEGORIES, FEATURED PRODUCT PLACEMENT, AND GENERAL ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO HELP IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES AND WINS.

O REVIEW NEW APPS AND MARKETING TECHNOLOGY FOR FUTURE SITE IMPROVEMENTS.

ASSIST IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW SITE FUNCTIONALITIES.

MAINTAIN AND MANAGE ASPECTS OF THE E-COMMERCE SITE INCLUDING SITE SEARCH, ENSURING PRODUCT NAMES, KEYWORDS AND ATTRIBUTES ARE SEARCHABLE

QUALIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS

EXPERIENCE WITH SHOPIFY REQUIRED

EXPERIENCE WITH NETSUITE A PLUS

MINIMUM 3 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN A COMPARABLE ROLE REQUIRED

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION, TIME MANAGEMENT, AND ORGANIZATIONAL SKILLS

ABLE TO REVIEW DATA, DRAW CONCLUSIONS, PRESENT SOLUTIONS, AND TAKE ACTION ON THE NEXT STEPS

IN OUR HIRING, WE ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING CANDIDATES WITH A COMMITMENT TO ANTI-RACISM, AND WITH SKILLS TO ADVANCE EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND RACIAL JUSTICE IN THEIR WORK. YOU’LL BE JOINING A COMPANY THAT IS INCLUSIVE AND CELEBRATES MULTIPLE APPROACHES AND VIEWS AS WE BELIEVE DIVERSITY DRIVES CREATIVITY AND GROWTH. WE WORK HARD TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY AND COLLABORATION WHERE GROWTH IS NOT ONLY ENCOURAGED BUT EXPECTED.

TO KEEP OUR EMPLOYEES SAFE, WE FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES AND HAVE IMPLEMENTED STRICT POLICIES REQUIRING THAT EMPLOYEES AND VISITORS MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE, USE FACE MASKS, INSTITUTED HAND SANITIZING STATIONS AND ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES TO REGULARLY WASH THEIR HANDS

WE ARE AN AT WILL, EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR RESUME SUBMISSION TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM