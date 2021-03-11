Must Read: Demi Lovato Covers Glamour, Gucci to Debut New Collection Next Month

Plus, a new investigation finds widespread garment-worker wage theft in the wake of the pandemic.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Demi Lovato covers Glamour

Ahead of the release of her YouTube Originals documentary, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," Demi Lovato appears on a digital cover of Glamour, profiled by Christopher Rosa (full disclosure: my former colleague). She talks about her overdose, its aftermath and finding balance in life. {Glamour}

Gucci's next collection is coming next month

Having bowed out of the traditional fashion calendar — and seasonal presentations altogether — Gucci announced it would unveil Alessandro Michele's latest on April 15, according to WWD. The collection, titled Aria, will debut as a short film. {WWD}

Garment worker wage theft widespread in the wake of the pandemic

The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre published a new investigation that looked into eight factories across Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Ethiopia and found that almost 10,000 garment workers are still owed for their work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the ongoing issue of wage theft in the fashion supply chain. {Business of Fashion}

Loewe crafts woven basket bags out of surplus leather

Loewe is releasing a special handbag capsule dubbed "The Surplus Project." Each style — a new iteration of Jonathan Anderson's Woven Basket, first introduced for Spring 2015 — is made using surplus leather from past collections. There are a handful of colorways (each $2,350), as well as a crab charm ($305), available for purchase on loewe.com starting on March 11. {Fashionista Inbox}

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.