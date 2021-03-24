Great Outfits in Fashion History: Diane Kruger in Early Olivier Rousteing for Balmain

Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/GettyImages

This year, Olivier Rousteing will celebrate a big career milestone: 10 years at the helm of Balmain — which is pretty remarkable, especially when you consider the revolving door of creative directors at luxury fashion houses (with many spending three years, at most, in the position) we've seen in recent memory. Over the past decade, he's proven to be incredibly influential on trends, in large part due to his relationship with celebrities, and personally, as a public-facing designer that knows how to use social media (seriously, go look at his TikTok) and is eager to welcome of folks into the #BalmainArmy.

An early supporter of Rousteing's Balmain was Diane Kruger, who wore a full look from his first-ever collection for the fashion house mere months after it appeared on the runway, to film a segment for Canal+'s "Le Grand Journal" during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. When it debuted, that Spring 2012 line was lauded precisely because it felt like a continuation of the brand's established codes and aesthetic. Still, you can pull out so many of the Rousteing-isms from Kruger's outfit, that remain a part of his vision today: the sharp corners and cuts, the short hemline, the strong use of hardware, the cinched waist. The laser-cutout, patent-leather heeled boots the actor wore with it are very eary-2010s and round out the edgy-chic vibe. (If you wanted to recreate the look on a warm spring day, you could swap the footwear for white sneakers.)

