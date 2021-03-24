DISRPT Agency IS Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

Founded in 2019, DISRPT is an emerging progressive, BIPOC-owned public relations and creative service agency based in NYC that aims to amplify voices and brands with real missions and disruptive mindsets. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. We have a focus on BIPOC-owned brands, and/or brands making a real difference - #disrptrs.

The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for public relations. We’re looking for a dedicated, motivated and passionate individual who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn. DISRPT promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key.

Please send your resume and cover letter to Zeb at zeb@disrptpr.com..

Assistant Role Description

o Serve as key account support through the agency, assisting with key agency functions and client related tasks including, but not limited to the following

o Assist in creating client reports (including weekly/monthly/campaign recaps)

o Assist and support in weekly client calls (30 min standing calls)

o Assist and support in creation of agendas for weekly client calls

o Monitor for client coverage and clip in real time

o Assist with tracking placements

o Monitor social media for product inclusion in influencers feeds and channels

o Research, identify and compile comprehensive lists of potential influencers for several different activations including organic seeding/gifting, paid campaigns, giveaways, sponsorships, etc.

o Conduct outreach to approved target influencers for specific campaigns

o Keep detailed excel files of program status, outreach and feedback for internal and client review

o Track and communicate product shipping updates with internal team, clients and influencers to ensure packages arrive timely

o Assist in media relations activities including research, developing pitches and benchmark assessments

The ideal candidate will:

o Be a self starter, who is creative, outgoing and has attention to detail

o Act with urgency and enthusiasm to achieve client goals and drive buzz for client product/services

o Have their finger on the pulse of pop culture and an in depth understanding of the social media landscape