DMY BY DMY Is Hiring Head of Social Media (Remote)

DMY BY DMY are an independent British brand creating high quality, design-led sunglasses for the women of today. Founded in 2018, our goal was simple: to create high-quality, affordable sunglasses that would stand the test of time, becoming capsule accessories for the modern woman.

In less than three years since our launch, DMY BY DMY have captured the attention of women worldwide. Our styles can not only be found in bespoke, independent boutiques across the globe but also on international, industry-leading retail platforms worldwide. We have recently gained recognition by The Zoe Report as "Every Celebrity's Go-To Sunglasses Brand" with our frames worn and loved by Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk.

As our company enters its third and most exciting year yet, we're looking for a creative and hardworking individual to join the DMY BY DMY family as Head of Social Media. You will help to drive forward our online presence by managing all of our social media accounts. You will execute social media plans and create exciting and creative content for our Instagram Feed, Instagram stories and Facebook that will foster an interactive relationship between us and our community and help drive conversions.

As a small brand, our team is very intimate but there is a lot of potential for contribution, growth and progression!

This role is entirely remote and open to global applicants.

Responsibilities

• Planning and posting regular content across all social channels 7 days a week

• Creating engaging and exciting content which: 1) creates value for our followers; 2) is consistent with DMY's brand image and 3) directs traffic to our site

• Responding to comments / DMs from followers and any customer service enquiries

• Nurturing and building new relationships with targeted social media influencers

• Liaising with Head of PR on VIP / Celeb targets, social media takeovers and any other collaborative content

• Developing monthly editorials with the photography team

• Regular reporting on engagement metrics

Requirements

• Experience working in a social media role

• Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

• Creative thinker

• Strong copywriting skills

• Excellent communication skills

• A team worker who is self-motivated and reliable

• Passionate about the DMY BY DMY brand

To apply, please provide a brief paragraph on why you think you'd be a good fit for this role and attach a copy of your CV to vivian@dmybydmy.com.