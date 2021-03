DOEN Is Hiring A Junior Copywriter In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES. DRIVEN BY THE SHARED DESIRE TO MAKE ELEVATED YET WEARABLE PIECES FOR THE EVERYDAY, WE STRIVE TO BRING MORE THAN A BOUTIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO YOU BUT TO USE DÔEN TO CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, BUILD AN OPEN COMMUNITY, AND FOSTER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE INSPIRING INDIVIDUALS WHO WEAR OUR CLOTHES THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES. AS A WOMEN-OWNED COMPANY, A CORNERSTONE OF THE DÔEN BRAND MISSION IS SUPPORTING WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE AND IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN; WE DO THIS BY CHOOSING DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS MANUFACTURERS WHO SHARE OUR VALUES AND COMMITMENT OF GENDER AND SOCIAL EQUALITY AS WELL AS GIVING BACK BY PARTNERING WITH FOUNDATIONS THAT DIRECTLY BENEFIT THEIR EMPLOYEES AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITY. WE CELEBRATE INCLUSIVITY, EQUITY, REPRESENTATION, AND BELONGING IN THE WORKPLACE, AND STRONGLY ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES WHO IDENTIFY AS PEOPLE OF COLOR, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, LGBTQ+, AND/OR GENDER NON-CONFORMING TO APPLY.

JUNIOR COPYWRITER

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A JUNIOR COPYWRITER TO JOIN OUR COMMUNICATIONS TEAM AND WORK CLOSELY WITH OUR E-COMMERCE AND CONTENT TEAMS ON ALL MARKETING MATERIALS. THIS ROLE IS CRITICAL TO THE RELAYING OF OUR PRODUCT DETAILS, COMPANY COMMITMENTS, AND INITIATIVES. RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING SEO AND KEYWORD RESEARCH AND SUCCESSFULLY TOGGLING BETWEEN CREATIVITY AND INFORMATIVE WRITING STYLES WHILE STILL MAINTAINING A STRONG BRAND VOICE, THIS ROLE WILL WORK WITH OUR DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS ON A MULTITUDE OF WRITTEN ASSETS. EXCELLENT WRITING AND GRAMMATICAL SKILLS, WITH A DEEP UNDERSTANDING OF UTILIZING BRAND VOICE, ARE CRUCIAL TO THE SUCCESS OF THIS ROLE.

RESPONSIBILITIES

BUILD OUT AND UPLOAD TECHNICAL PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONS IN THE DÔEN BRAND VOICE; ENSURE CORRECTNESS OF ALL INFORMATION ENTERED INTO SYSTEM

DRAFT CEASE & DESIST LETTERS WITH EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT AS NEEDED

ASSIST COMMS DIRECTOR WITH FAQ AND SITE COPY, IN CONJUNCTION WITH CUSTOMER CARE

COLLABORATE WITH CONTENT AND COMMS ON DIGITAL AD COPY, USING CONTENT MANAGER’S SEASONAL COPY DIRECTION

OVERSEE SEO BEST PRACTICES IN PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONS AND SITE COPY

WRITE SOPS AS NEEDED

CONTRIBUTE TO THE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS COPY AND MATERIALS ACROSS PLATFORMS

REVIEW LINESHEETS WITH DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR INCONSISTENCIES, COO DETAILS, AND STYLE/PRINT NAMES

ASSIST COMMS DIRECTOR WITH PROOFREADING ALL EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS MATERIALS

COLLABORATE WITH CONTENT MANAGER ON ALT TEXT AND ACCESSIBILITY CAPTIONS AS NEEDED

WORK CLOSELY WITH DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS ON PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE BOOK, INCLUDING ORGANIZING DESCRIPTIONS, FIT NOTES, PRICING NOTES, FABRIC AND COUNTRY OF ORIGIN, ETC.

EFFECTIVELY TOGGLE BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN BRAND VOICE FOR SPECIFIC ASSETS (I.E. PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONS) AND AN INFORMATIONAL VOICE FOR EDUCATIONAL ASSETS (I.E. FAQS, FINE PRINT).

QUALIFICATIONS

STRONG ABILITY TO THINK CREATIVELY AND TRANSLATE IDEAS AND DIRECTIVES INTO CLEAR, GRAMMATICALLY CORRECT, ENGAGING COPY.

EXPERIENCE IN WRITING AND EDITING, WITH STRONG KNOWLEDGE OF GRAMMAR.

STRONG ORGANIZATIONAL SKILLS WITH ABILITY TO PRIORITIZE AND MEET DEADLINES.

A METICULOUS EYE FOR DETAIL AND PRECISION.

STRONG RESEARCH SKILLS THAT ENSURE ALL COPY IS CORRECT, ACCURATE, AND CRAFTED WITH AN UNDERSTANDING OF DIVERSE PERSPECTIVES OF POTENTIAL READERS.

COLLABORATIVE, WITH AN INTEREST IN WORKING IN A FAST-PACED, TEAMWORK-DRIVEN ENVIRONMENT.

IN OUR HIRING, WE ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING CANDIDATES WITH A COMMITMENT TO ANTI-RACISM, AND WITH SKILLS TO ADVANCE EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND RACIAL JUSTICE IN THEIR WORK. YOU’LL BE JOINING A COMPANY THAT IS INCLUSIVE AND CELEBRATES MULTIPLE APPROACHES AND VIEWS AS WE BELIEVE DIVERSITY DRIVES CREATIVITY AND GROWTH. WE WORK HARD TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY AND COLLABORATION WHERE GROWTH IS NOT ONLY ENCOURAGED BUT EXPECTED.

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT LINE “JUNIOR COPYWRITER”