ELI HALILI Is Hiring An Executive Assistant and Account Liaison In New York, NY

We seek a passionate and highly knowledgeable EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT AND ACCOUNTS LIASON with exceptional administrative and client service skills to join the team.

TITLE: Executive Assistant and Account Liaison

FLSA: Exempt

Renowned for master-crafted modern heirlooms, Eli Halili is among the most sought-after fine jewelry collections in the world. Eli's signature designs seamlessly integrate techniques and artifacts from ancient times with contemporary style and function. His designs are where ancient and contemporary influences collide into a unique, cohesive aesthetic, which showcases the radiance and magic of each custom piece.

We seek a passionate and highly knowledgeable EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT AND ACCOUNTS LIASON with exceptional administrative and client service skills to join the team. This employee will report directly to the Founder and Creative Director, Eli Halili. We are seeking someone who is highly collaborative, professional, able to respond to multiple tasks on a moments’ notice and has a passion to contribute to our growing luxury brand. This person will be responsible for providing support to the business owner on a variety to tasks and serve as the account liaison for assigned account(s).

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT RESPONSIBLITIES:

Provide support to the business owner on a variety of personal and professional tasks including maintaining business and personal calendars, scheduling meetings, arranging detailed travel itineraries, processing personal and professional invoices and payments

Assist business owner with personal day-to-day tasks that may include, but are not limited to, ensuring companion coverage for pets, scheduling veterinary appointments, etc.

Manage daily Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC offices and operations including proactively ordering necessary supplies for all sites and production teams

Prepare and deliver inventory reports, sales reports and budget information for Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC

Coordinate communications, including taking calls, responding to emails, interfacing with vendors, account representatives, clients, etc. on behalf of Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC

Maintain professional relationships with Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC staff, clients, etc. and provide support as needed

Establish an inviting boutique environment by greeting and engaging visitors from first interaction

Maintain an organized filing system of paper and electronic documents

Maintain all office space(s), including garden space, to ensure it is consistently neat, orderly and well stocked

Maintain highest degree of professionalism and confidentiality when working with various Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC clients

Perform other related duties as assigned

ACCOUNT LIAISON RESPONSIBLITIES:

Work with business owner on wholesale accounts (and/or other retailers) including RTVs of products, regularly communicate and present product merchandise, develop and communicate trunk show information, invoice preparation, inventory requirements and tracking, and seasonal planning

Coordinate merchandise exchange between production and account/wholesale location(s)

Travel with business owner to represent Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC at trunk shows, buying trips, etc.

Maintain all visit and account information via spreadsheets (including: inventory counts, POs, repair costs, contracts, account contact information, trunk shows, etc.)

Provide daily communication with buying team and sales associates regarding updates, industry information, etc.

Performs other related duties as assigned

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND OTHER JOB-RELATED COMPENTENCIES:

Demonstrated ability to support senior level executives

Knowledge of jewelry industry and working knowledge of fashion industry, trends, factors of influence

Advanced computer skills and good social media understanding

Demonstrated extreme attention to detail

Strong organizational, project management, and problem-solving skills with outstanding multi-tasking abilities

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills including strong verbal skills with ability to confidently communicate in public and good listening skills

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team environment

Proven self-starter with good initiative

Ability to travel on behalf of Eli Halili, LLC and Eli Halili INC (minimally four times a year, possibly more)

Flexibility to adjust hours to meet the operating needs, including non-traditional hours (nights, weekends and holidays)

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum 3 years work experience as an executive assistant

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to general@elihalili.com, subject line Executive Assistant + Account Liaison.

Note: Job descriptions are not intended, and should not be construed, to be exhaustive lists of all responsibilities, skills and efforts. Nor are they intended to form a contractual relationship between the employee and the company. Rather, they are intended to be accurate reflections of the essential elements of the job.