Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elizabeth Olsen in Colorblocked Galvan

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Having recently finished "WandaVision" and in need of more Elizabeth Olsen, I've started to revisit the actor's red-carpet record. Personally, I'm partial to any time she's worn The Row (hello, 2013 CFDA Awards, you have a special place in my heart) — but, in the spirit of her most recent Marvel project, I thought I'd stick to that universe and remember the easy elegance of her look for the 2015 premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Ever since Sharon Stone arrived at the 1998 Oscars in a white Gap button-down tucked into a lilac Valentino maxi skirt, the casual-on-top, glamour-on-bottom gown formula has been a favorite among red-carpet commentators. Olsen modernized the look with a colorblocked Spring 2015 number from Galvan, then just a year-old fashion brand. The dress featured a short-sleeved white tee — accessorized with a thick gold necklace around the rounded neckline — and a floor-skimming, high-waisted, wrap-look navy skirt with a slit across the front.

Also, this beauty moment! The shoulder-length cut, the tousled waves, the side part (I know, I know), the berry-stained lip.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anyway, here are some pieces to help you recreate Lizzy Olsen's excellent premiere look. Shop them all in the gallery below.

7 Gallery 7 Images

