elysewalker Is Hiring A Buying Admin In Pacific Palisades, CA
BUYING ADMIN – JOB DESCRIPTION
This is a full-time position for a candidate looking to pursue a career in buying and merchandising. The Buying Admin’s main function is to assist the buying team in all aspects of the buying process - from order entry, budget management, RTVs, and shipping supervision. The Buying Admin’s role is to improve upon the entire buying process.
JOB FUNCTIONS (may include but not limited to):
- Purchase order management: enter orders, order changes, cancellations, audit confirmations
- Process returns authorizations: communicate with store teams and any necessary internal and external follow-up
- Image management: Collect and file images of each PO in OneDrive and NCR
- Vendor communication: Update pricing adjustments, payment and shipping terms, vendor discounts
- Prepare materials for key business meetings: vendor appointments, assortment planning, seasonal presentations
- Run vendor selling reports and distribute to appropriate vendor and/or elysewalker team member
- Transfer management: Enter and manage transfer process as needed
- Shipping management: Oversee communication via shipping approval email, audit requests against purchase orders, manage discrepancies with appropriate parties, and ensure timely merchandise deliveries
- Manage damaged product: communicate with vendor about replacement and RTV
- Markdown management: Liaise between buyers, planners, visuals and store teams to ensure proper markdown prep and communication
- Oversee special orders and product reserve processes
- Answer new vendor inquiries by overseeing general buying email
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Computer proficiency (strong excel skills, email, and Microsoft applications)
- Excellent communication, organization, and problem-solving skills
- Detail oriented with the ability to multi-task
- Ability to prioritize and adapt in fast-paced environment
- Retail mathematics skills
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- NCR Counterpoint knowledge preferred
- Prior retail experience preferred (i.e. buying internship or store level experience)
WE OFFER:
- 401K
- Merchandise discount
- Competitive benefits package
TO APPLY: Please send your resume to jessica@elysewalker.com, subject line Buying Admin.