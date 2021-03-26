Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Watson in an Ethereal White Ralph Lauren Dress

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Perhaps it's the increased daylight or the change in seasons, but lately, I have had all-white outfits on the brain. There's something so crisp, so refreshing about wearing head-to-toe shades of white — and when it comes to this styling trick, there's one all-time incredible red-carpet take on the look from Emma Watson.

Just to speak of how great this outfit was, I remember it way more than I remember the movie she was promoting in it: "Noah," a 2014 Russell Crowe vehicle about, you guessed it, Noah's ark. I have quite literally forgotten the movie ever existed, but for years now, this red-carpet lewk has stayed with me. Watson wore a floor-length column dress in white by Ralph Lauren Collection. It's the details here that make the dress special — including a back-baring halter neck, a swath of flowing chiffon anchored at her hip and a thigh slit that flashed more than a hint of leg when she walked.

The accessories finish up the streamlined look. There's white pumps and a silver clutch, both by Jimmy Choo, as well as a pair of matching structural cuffs by Jennifer Fisher. (I have been trying to find the perfect cuffs to imitate this styling move for years now.) Rounding out the jewelry are floating bar earrings by Anita Ko and rings by Jennifer Meyer, Wwake and Monica Vinader

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

You can tell by Watson's face that she felt great in it, too — always a sign of red-carpet magic. And speaking of her face, the beauty look complemented the vibes perfectly, with just a wash of peachy tones in the blush and lip stain to make her impeccable brows stand out.

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

As someone who loves a good hair accessory, I'm also a fan of the sprinkling of crystals in Watson's updo, which itself is the ideal level of undone to keep anything from feeling too fussy.

It's pretty much an ideal warmer-weather look — or bridal look, if that's relevant to you. Shop summer-ready white pieces in the gallery below:

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.