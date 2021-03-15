FACTORY PR Is Seeking Summer 2021 PR Interns In New York, NY

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation.

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks six PR Interns for our Summer 2021 term which runs from May 17 through August 19. We are hiring for our Fashion, Beauty, Technology and Digital teams. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for public relations. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

PR

● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

● Traffic samples to publications and stylists

● Inventory maintenance

● Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop

● Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech

● Compile and update media lists

● Update client reports

● Write PR pitches

● Handle press mailings

● Assist with model castings and fittings

● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

● Run errands

Social/Influencer (additional to above)

● Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs

● Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals

● Write compelling and engaging content

● Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social

● Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics

● Research trends, happenings, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

● Background of study in relevant field

● Will be able to earn school credit if needed

● Must be able to commit to full time (five days per week)

● Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors; complete assignment at end of term

● Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus

COMPENSATION

● This is an unpaid internship, however we do provide an unlimited Metrocard for each month when interns are working in the office.

● Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included (when office opens full time)

Contact internships@factorypr.com, subject line Summer PR Interns.