Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season
The way we consume and engage with fashion week has changed a lot over the last year, but our ability to be completely blown away by a designer's vision for a season hasn't.
Through lookbooks, films and audience-less runway shows, brands across New York, London, Milan and Paris have entertained and charmed us with their inventive approaches to debuting a collection as well as their optimism for what 2021 might hold. (Reasons to get dressed up!) As Fashion Month comes to an end, we're revisiting some of our favorite autumn lines that have rolled out over the past few weeks virtually. Scroll through for the highlights.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Acne Studios
Altuzarra
Carolina Herrera
Collina Strada
Dries van Noten
Halpern
Harris Reed
Jil Sander
Lanvin
Marni
Molly Goddard
Nina Ricci
Oscar de la Renta
Paco Rabanne
Prada
Proenza Schouler
Sandy Liang
Simone Rocha
Tanya Taylor
Thebe Magugu
Victor Glemaud
Yuhan Wang
