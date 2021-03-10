Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season

The way we consume and engage with fashion week has changed a lot over the last year, but our ability to be completely blown away by a designer's vision for a season hasn't.

Through lookbooks, films and audience-less runway shows, brands across New York, London, Milan and Paris have entertained and charmed us with their inventive approaches to debuting a collection as well as their optimism for what 2021 might hold. (Reasons to get dressed up!) As Fashion Month comes to an end, we're revisiting some of our favorite autumn lines that have rolled out over the past few weeks virtually. Scroll through for the highlights.

3.1 Phillip Lim

6 Gallery 6 Images

Acne Studios

5 Gallery 5 Images

Altuzarra

6 Gallery 6 Images

Carolina Herrera

6 Gallery 6 Images

Collina Strada

5 Gallery 5 Images

Dries van Noten

6 Gallery 6 Images

Halpern

6 Gallery 6 Images

Harris Reed

5 Gallery 5 Images

Jil Sander

6 Gallery 6 Images

Lanvin

5 Gallery 5 Images

Marni

6 Gallery 6 Images

Molly Goddard

6 Gallery 6 Images

Nina Ricci

6 Gallery 6 Images

Oscar de la Renta

6 Gallery 6 Images

Paco Rabanne

6 Gallery 6 Images

Prada

5 Gallery 5 Images

Proenza Schouler

5 Gallery 5 Images

Sandy Liang

6 Gallery 6 Images

Simone Rocha

6 Gallery 6 Images

Tanya Taylor

6 Gallery 6 Images

Thebe Magugu

5 Gallery 5 Images

Victor Glemaud

5 Gallery 5 Images

Yuhan Wang

6 Gallery 6 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.