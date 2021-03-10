Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season

Which was your #1?
Photo: Courtesy of Altuzarra

The way we consume and engage with fashion week has changed a lot over the last year, but our ability to be completely blown away by a designer's vision for a season hasn't. 

Through lookbooks, films and audience-less runway shows, brands across New York, London, Milan and Paris have entertained and charmed us with their inventive approaches to debuting a collection as well as their optimism for what 2021 might hold. (Reasons to get dressed up!) As Fashion Month comes to an end, we're revisiting some of our favorite autumn lines that have rolled out over the past few weeks virtually. Scroll through for the highlights. 

3.1 Phillip Lim

Acne Studios

Altuzarra

Carolina Herrera

Collina Strada

Dries van Noten

Halpern

Harris Reed

Jil Sander

Lanvin

Marni

Molly Goddard

Nina Ricci

Oscar de la Renta

Paco Rabanne

Prada

Proenza Schouler

Sandy Liang

Simone Rocha

Tanya Taylor

Thebe Magugu

Victor Glemaud

Yuhan Wang

