The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in March

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

What would a Fashionista monthly shopping roundup look like without an Entireworld or Girlfriend Collective set? Luckily, we don't have to find out yet, because this month includes both. It's going to take more than a life-saving vaccine to break us out of our cozy, Covid-friendly loungewear habits — but we're also embracing a hopeful return to normalcy by purchasing items that are practically made for spring and summer fun. Think bright, flirty dresses, swimwear and denim (!!). See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

24 Gallery 24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

