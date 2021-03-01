The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in February

Including luxurious body creams, fancy scented candles, soothing bath soaks and hair-rehabilitating treatments.
redoux-nyc-bar-soap-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

February may be the shortest month, but team Fashionista still found the time to experiment with lots of new beauty products. How do we do it???

Over the last four weeks, we fell in love with luxuriously moisturizing body creams, fancy scented candles, soothing bath soaks and massage tools, mood-lifting makeup and hair-rehabilitating treatments. We also discovered helpers for to making DIY manicures and pedicures look pro-level and upgraded our basic bar soap and lip balm.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) all of our newest beauty and wellness favorites.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint in Fair
london-grant-cocoa-jojoba-body-souffle
acaderma chrono warp
27
Gallery
27 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

Spero 500 mg CBD Peppermint Tincture
supergoop-daily-dose-spf-vitamin-c
Sienna Naturals Silk Scrunchies
17
Gallery
17 Images

