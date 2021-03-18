Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fran Lebowitz in What She Always Wears

Lebowitz at a Diane von Furstenberg show. Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Since the debut of her Netflix documentary "Pretend It's a City," Fran Lebowitz has been a popular topic on the 'net, and for me it's really sunk in how, over the years, she really has not changed what she wears at all. Something we at Fashionista (and probably anyone with a Getty Images subscription) like to do is search a celebrity's name on Getty, sort the images by oldest and delight in whatever '90s-specific or otherwise ridiculous outfits they used to wear. When you do that with Lebowitz, however, it makes absolutely no difference: She's looked the same for decades, and it's always worked.

Lebowitz outside "The Late Show With David Letterman." Photo: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic

Her uniform generally consists of a crisp white button-down, a navy pinstriped blazer, Levi's 501s, brown boots and some round, tortoise-shell frames. She always looks refreshingly practical; if it's chilly, she might throw on an oversized wool coat; if it's forecast to rain, she might bring an umbrella onto the red carpet.

Lebowitz at the premiere of "The Bling Ring." Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Lebowitz is one of those people who make me wonder if all a person needs to do to become iconic is wear the same thing every day of their life. Anyway, click through the gallery below to shop the items that embody her timeless, ready-for-anything aesthetic.

