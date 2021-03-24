Function of Beauty Is Hiring A Junior Copywriter In New York, NY

Founded by a dream team of world-class cosmetic scientists, MIT engineers, and developers. Function of Beauty is a leader in customized beauty that creates personalized hair, skin, and body care products.

The Perks:

Function of Beauty perks includes eligibility for medical, dental, and vision starting the month after you are hired. You also receive short-term and long-term disability, 401(k) with company match, paid time-off, safe and sick time, and discounted customized products. We also offer free lunch once a week, bi-weekly chair massages, and are a pet friendly office! As a growing company there is plenty of room for professional growth. Function of Beauty believes in great employee culture so we often have employee events for our people.

What You’ll Do:

We are looking for a Junior Copywriter to join the team—a social media native who can help carry the Function tone across platforms. The Junior Copywriter will be a key player on the highly collaborative creative team (that acts as an in-house agency against briefs from all Function teams). The role requires a mix of tone ownership, conceptual thinking, problem solving, an understanding of how to optimize copy to elicit an immediate action, and a strong sense of time management. The Junior Copywriter reports into the Copywriter and works across all departments building a cohesive output.

Functions & Responsibilities:

● Create copy with a focus on brand and growth objectives, target consumers, and business needs, while still upholding messaging that feels fresh, new, personalized, clear and knowledgeable.

● Work alongside growth designers to ideate high-performing content (as in, content that drives sales) and maintain brand standards for messaging across emails and social ads in particular.

● Develop and edit copy and content across the Function of Beauty organization, from taglines and headlines to captions. Including but not limited to—web, advertising, emails, blog articles, SMS, and all things social (even memes!).

● Organize and project manage the blog: coordinate calendar, manage assets, run contributor outreach, and communicate with necessary internal teams.

● Address feedback to optimize copy and turn around edits quickly.

● Multi-task across simultaneous projects and deadlines.

● Ideate in group setting for brainstorms + strategic projects.

What You Need:

● Bachelor’s degree in creative writing, marketing, or communications

● A technically skilled writer able to proof work for grammar + flow

● You treat each task, small or large, with the same attention to detail

● You should be as excited to experiment in 10 words or less as you are to write long-form articles

● Familiarity with Wordpress

● Interest in editorial/blog writing and content

● Inherent understanding of Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Tiktok and general social communications

● Knowledge of SEO and Google Analytics

● Interest in beauty and self care

● Comfortable receiving feedback and always willing to iterate on/revise work

Employment Category:

● Full Time, Exempt

To Apply: Please visit www.functionofbeauty.com/careers/

The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to successfully do the job.

Function of Beauty is an Equal Opportunity Employer