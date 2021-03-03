Must Read: What To Expect From Gabriela Hearst's Chloé, The Rise of Matthew Williams

Plus, fashion people have mixed feelings about Clubhouse.
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

What to expect from Gabriela Hearst's Chloé
Ahead of her Chloé debut, Gabriela Hearst sat down with Business of Fashion's Tim Blanks to discuss her new role and her creative vision for the French fashion house. The designer spoke about ushering in a new age of thoughtfulness for the brand. "I strive to have something timeless, like the Edith bag that lasts forever, and I'll still love it decades later, or something that I'm still wearing, and it still fits," Hearst said. "That's what I want to have. I'm not a trend designer, I would fail miserably at that task, but I can make things that I feel women would desire for the rest of their lives." {Business of Fashion

The rise of Matthew Williams
Writer Carrie Battan tracks the almost-overnight success of Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams, a self-taught designer who went from working for Kanye West and Lady Gaga to launching his own label. Williams opens up to Battan about his upcoming collection, how the pandemic has influenced his design approach and how he designs for himself. {GQ

Fashion people have mixed feelings about Clubhouse 
For Paper, Mario Abad takes a closer look at Clubhouse, the invite-only app that has quickly become a center for freewheeling fashion debates over everything from controversial covers to the industry's power imbalances. While fans of the app appreciate the diverse perspectives that come with the platform's voice-only format, issues can arise with fact-checking and credibility: lolo Edwards, founder of High Fashion Talk, likened the discourse on Clubhouse to "gossip and tea draped in industry robes," when interviewed for the piece. {Paper

