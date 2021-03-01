The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) Golden Globes
Although a bit delayed, the first major awards show of the year has come and gone, and while there wasn't a colossal red carpet parade of celebrities ahead of the event, our favorite stars from film and television pulled out all the glamorous sartorial stops from the comfort of their homes or lavish hotel rooms.
There was Elle Fanning in a mint green satin draped Gucci gown, Cynthia Erivo in a sporty, bright-green Valentino Haute Couture dress, Regina King in an asymmetrical sequined number by Louis Vuitton, Dan Levy in a Limoncello-colored suit from Valentino's first men's Haute Couture collection and Nicola Coughlan and Rosamund Pike in the dreamiest Molly Goddard tulle confections, to name a few.
It all goes to show, Hollywood didn't forget how to dress up, and we think this bodes well for the rest of awards season. Scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the virtual Golden Globes, as seen on Instagram.
Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen Atelier
Celeste Waite in Gucci
Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture
Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen
Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino
Shira Haas in Chanel
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti
Julia Garner in Prada
Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard
Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta
Viola Davis in Lavie By CK
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture
Josh O'Connor in Loewe
Sarah Paulson in Prada
Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard
Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta
Regina King in Louis Vuitton
Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta
Kate Hudson in Louis Vuitton
