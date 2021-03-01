The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) Golden Globes

Fashion with a capital F from home.
Although a bit delayed, the first major awards show of the year has come and gone, and while there wasn't a colossal red carpet parade of celebrities ahead of the event, our favorite stars from film and television pulled out all the glamorous sartorial stops from the comfort of their homes or lavish hotel rooms.

There was Elle Fanning in a mint green satin draped Gucci gown, Cynthia Erivo in a sporty, bright-green Valentino Haute Couture dress, Regina King in an asymmetrical sequined number by Louis Vuitton, Dan Levy in a Limoncello-colored suit from Valentino's first men's Haute Couture collection and Nicola Coughlan and Rosamund Pike in the dreamiest Molly Goddard tulle confections, to name a few. 

It all goes to show, Hollywood didn't forget how to dress up, and we think this bodes well for the rest of awards season. Scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the virtual Golden Globes, as seen on Instagram. 

Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen Atelier 

Celeste Waite in Gucci

Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture

Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen 

Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino 

Shira Haas in Chanel 

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti

Julia Garner in Prada 

Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard 

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta 

Viola Davis in Lavie By CK

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture 

Josh O'Connor in Loewe 

Sarah Paulson in Prada 

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard 

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta

Regina King in Louis Vuitton 

Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta 

Kate Hudson in Louis Vuitton 

