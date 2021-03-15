The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammys
The 2021 Grammys proved to be an eventful evening, with Beyoncé making history with her wins, artists coming together to perform in front of their peers in a socially-distant manner and Harry Styles rendering us unable to get pretty much anything done thanks to his leather suit and feather boa combo. There's a lot of fashion to recap, so we'll get right to it: From the looks you didn't see on the red carpet to Styles' Gucci outfit, here are all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Grammys.
Lizzo in Balmain
Lizzo in Balmain x 2
Dua Lipa in Versace
Dua Lipa in Versace x 2
Harry Styles in Gucci
Harry Styles in Gucci x 2
HAIM in Prada
Chika in Nike and Versace
Bad Bunny in Burberry
Billie Eillish in Gucci
Beyoncé in Schiaparelli
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta
Jhené Aiko in Monsoori
Trevor Noah in Gucci
Phoebe Bridgers in Thom Browne
Ingrid Andress in Armani Privé
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Chloe x Halle in Louis Vuitton
