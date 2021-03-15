The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammys

Photo: Anthony Pham/Getty Images

The 2021 Grammys proved to be an eventful evening, with Beyoncé making history with her wins, artists coming together to perform in front of their peers in a socially-distant manner and Harry Styles rendering us unable to get pretty much anything done thanks to his leather suit and feather boa combo. There's a lot of fashion to recap, so we'll get right to it: From the looks you didn't see on the red carpet to Styles' Gucci outfit, here are all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Grammys.

Lizzo in Balmain

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzo in Balmain x 2

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Versace

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Versace x 2

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harry Styles in Gucci

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harry Styles in Gucci x 2

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

HAIM in Prada

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chika in Nike and Versace

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bad Bunny in Burberry

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billie Eillish in Gucci

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé in Schiaparelli

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko in Monsoori

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers in Thom Browne

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ingrid Andress in Armani Privé

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Chloe x Halle in Louis Vuitton

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.