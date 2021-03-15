The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammys

Where were you when you saw Harry Styles in a feather boa?
Author:
Publish date:
Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Harry-Styles-Gucci

The 2021 Grammys proved to be an eventful evening, with Beyoncé making history with her wins, artists coming together to perform in front of their peers in a socially-distant manner and Harry Styles rendering us unable to get pretty much anything done thanks to his leather suit and feather boa combo. There's a lot of fashion to recap, so we'll get right to it: From the looks you didn't see on the red carpet to Styles' Gucci outfit, here are all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Grammys.

Lizzo in Balmain

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Lizzo-Balmain

Lizzo in Balmain x 2

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Lizzo-Balmain-2

Dua Lipa in Versace

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Dua-Lipa-Versace

Dua Lipa in Versace x 2

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Dua-Lipa-Versace-2

Harry Styles in Gucci

Harry Styles Gucci 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles in Gucci x 2

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Harry-Styles-Gucci-2

HAIM in Prada

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Haim-Prada

Chika in Nike and Versace

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Chika-Nike-Versace

Bad Bunny in Burberry

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Bad-Bunny-Burberry

Billie Eillish in Gucci

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Billie-Eilish-Gucci

Beyoncé in Schiaparelli

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Beyonce-Schiaparelli

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Taylor-Swift-ODLR

Jhené Aiko in Monsoori

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Jhene-Aiko Monsoori

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Trevor-Noah-Gucci

Phoebe Bridgers in Thom Browne

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Phoebe-Bridgers-Thom-Browne

Ingrid Andress in Armani Privé

Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Ingrid-Armani-Prive

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Chloe x Halle in Louis Vuitton

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

billy porter grammys-awards-best-hair-makeup-2020
Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards

See the standout hair and makeup moments from the evening.

lil nas x grammys 2020 c
Style

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The men might have won this one.

regina-king-critics-choice-awards-2021
Style

The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights include custom couture and feathered pajamas.

lizzo-grammys-2020
Style

Every Look From the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

See all the show-stopping fashion moments from Sunday night in one place.