Gucci Teases New Campaign Starring Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Awkwafina

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

If you heard the #HarryForGucci bat-signal go off this week, that's because the Italian fashion house began teasing a new campaign starring the Grammy-winning (!) artist and some other famous faces, with some Harmony Korine-lensed portraits you can easily see yourself blowing up to poster sizes and hanging up on your bedroom walls. (No? Just me?)

To spotlight its Beloved accessories lines, Gucci and Alessandro Michele assembled a cast of known associates and friends of the brand — "an eclectic pack of influential and renowned stars," according to a press release. That includes Styles, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams, Awkwafina, Diane Keaton, James Corden and Sienna Miller.

The whole idea behind Beloved is that they're pieces "enamored by the House and their wearers, a reference to the House's past and the way it defines its now." The full campaign drops on April 22. Until then, please enjoy the Gucci-fied headshots of some of your favorites in the gallery, below.

7 Gallery 7 Images

