Must Read: Hailey Bieber Covers 'Elle,' Alicia Keys Fronts 'Allure'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Hailey Bieber covers Elle

Hailey Bieber is Elle's April 2021 cover star, photographed by Mario Sorrenti. In the accompanying story by Mike Sager, the model talks about the last year, setting boundaries on social media and her relationship with Justin Bieber. {Elle}

Alicia Keys fronts Allure

Alicia Keys appears on the cover of Allure's April 2021 issue, speaking with Danielle Pergament about her beauty company Keys Soulcare, self care and her creative process. The spread was photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch and styled by Jason Bolden, with hair by Nai'vasha Johnson and makeup by Tasha Brown. {Allure}

Kellie Brown releases capsule collection with Amazon's The Drop

Kellie Brown dropped a limited-edition, vintage-inspired clothing line through Amazon's The Drop. Available in sizes XXS-3X, the collection features mini dresses, midis and separates in pastel hues and prints, which she's been teasing on her Instagram. {Amazon}

The ongoing problem with hair-texture diversity on "The Bachelor"

In Allure, Amanda Mitchell writes about how the issues surrounding race on "The Bachelor" this season intersect with the show's historic lack of hair texture diversity, speaking with former contestants and members of Bachelor Nation about what needs to change within the franchise. {Allure}

Mike Amiri announces prize for American fashion talent

Mike Amiri is funding a new annual $100,000 award for emerging designers in the U.S. through financial resources and mentorship. Applications for The Amiri Prize are live now through April 18 at noon PST, and are open to American residents that have operated their own ready-to-wear businesses for at least one year and max three years. The winner will be revealed in May, chosen by a panel of judges that includes Amiri, Renzo Rosso, Nikki Ogunnaike and Karla Welch, among others. {Fashionista Inbox}

