HATCh Is Seeking Sales Interns In Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, Aviator Nation, Pe Nation and Madeworn.
HATCh logo.gif

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, Aviator Nation, Pe Nation and Madeworn is seeking energetic sales interns available immediately in the Los Angeles Showroom.

Job responsibilities may include:

  • Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets
  • Helping to prepare for market appointments
  • Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory
  • Researching target accounts
  • Reporting on stocklist visits
  • Merchandising
  • Creating marketing materials for account outreach
  • Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments
  • Selling analysis and assisting account executives

Please send resumes to chloe@hatchinc.com

