HATCh Is Seeking Sales Interns In Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, Aviator Nation, Pe Nation and Madeworn is seeking energetic sales interns available immediately in the Los Angeles Showroom.

Job responsibilities may include:

Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets

Helping to prepare for market appointments

Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory

Researching target accounts

Reporting on stocklist visits

Merchandising

Creating marketing materials for account outreach

Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments

Selling analysis and assisting account executives

Please send resumes to chloe@hatchinc.com