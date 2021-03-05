House Of Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY

House Of, a New York-based public relations firm, is dedicated to putting clients front and center. We prime emerging designers to grow into global brands and guide established brands to gain relevance among industry insiders and tastemakers. With a nuanced understanding of the sustainable and slow fashion-focused space, we are able to position our designers within the growing conversation surrounding mindful practices.

House Of is seeking an Account Manager to manage a variety of fashion and lifestyle accounts. The position entails overseeing client communications, managing editorial relations, crafting creative pitches and working closely with the House Of team.

https://www.instagram.com/houseof.nyc/

Responsibilities:

Secure strategic press coverage across print and digital outlets including features and product placement

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key editors, writers, stylists, and influencers

Manage account activity and client communication across all brands

Monitor industry trends and create compelling pitch angles

Develop press materials including, press releases, brand bios, media alerts, etc.

Maintain the agency’s press database, and build relevant contact lists for pitches

Oversee editorial requests and sample trafficking through daily correspondence with editors and stylists

Facilitate influencer activations and product seedings

Coordinate seasonal press previews, brand launches, and virtual desksides

Monitor and track press coverage and oversee distribution to clients

Maintain press reporting for all accounts

Oversee the daily tasks of an Account Coordinator and seasonal interns

Qualifications:

A minimum of of 3 years of experience in Public Relations with an emphasis on fashion and lifestyle brands

Self-starter with strong organizational, multitasking, and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, balancing day-to-day execution and big-picture thinking

Experience with Cision, Canva, and Microsoft Office Suites

Please send resumes to liz@house-of.com, subject line Account Manager.