IRO Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton. We're seeking a PR intern available 15 hours a week. This is a paid internship.
Position Responsibilities:
- Assist with editorial pulls, including sample tracking
- Provide event planning support.
- Monitor and report on competitive intelligence.
- Provide research, maintenance, and support for assigned departmental projects and tasks as assigned.
- Participate and provide feedback in group meetings and discussions if applicable.
- Provide administrative assistance, such as filing, record keeping, etc.
Position Requirements:
- enrolled in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications, or journalism
- detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills
- proficiency in Microsoft Word/Excel/Outlook, Fashion GPS and Adobe Suite are a plus
- highly motivated, strategic thinking and self-starting individual
To apply please send your resume to alexa.ottobre@iro.fr, subject line Marketing/PR Internship.