IRO Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton. We're seeking a PR intern available 15 hours a week. This is a paid internship.

Position Responsibilities:

Assist with editorial pulls, including sample tracking

Provide event planning support.

Monitor and report on competitive intelligence.

Provide research, maintenance, and support for assigned departmental projects and tasks as assigned.

Participate and provide feedback in group meetings and discussions if applicable.

Provide administrative assistance, such as filing, record keeping, etc.

Position Requirements:

enrolled in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications, or journalism

detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills

proficiency in Microsoft Word/Excel/Outlook, Fashion GPS and Adobe Suite are a plus

highly motivated, strategic thinking and self-starting individual

To apply please send your resume to alexa.ottobre@iro.fr, subject line Marketing/PR Internship.