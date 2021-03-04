Sponsored Story

IRO Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

iro logo

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton. We're seeking a PR intern available 15 hours a week. This is a paid internship.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Assist with editorial pulls, including sample tracking
  • Provide event planning support.
  • Monitor and report on competitive intelligence.
  • Provide research, maintenance, and support for assigned departmental projects and tasks as assigned.
  • Participate and provide feedback in group meetings and discussions if applicable.
  • Provide administrative assistance, such as filing, record keeping, etc.

Position Requirements:

  • enrolled in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications, or journalism
  • detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills
  • proficiency in Microsoft Word/Excel/Outlook, Fashion GPS and Adobe Suite are a plus
  • highly motivated, strategic thinking and self-starting individual

To apply please send your resume to alexa.ottobre@iro.fr, subject line Marketing/PR Internship.

