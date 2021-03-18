Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring A Customer Service Associate In Los Angeles
With each new collection, JMM embraces a unique palette of precious materials, rich colors, and striking geometric forms, all of which cleverly reference and beautifully reconfigure the striking individuals, artistic movements and world events of previous centuries. All JMM eyewear is ethically sourced and produced with the utmost respect for the environment and the wellbeing of industry partners.
We are looking for our next customer service associate to join our team in Los Angeles, CA. You’re motivated, enthusiastic and you thrive in providing stellar customer service to our valued partners. You are motivated and energetic. You love to help and to go the extra mile. You love to learn and you solve problems with a positive attitude.
Your responsibilities are – but not limited to:
- Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction and exceed expectations
- Manage large amounts of incoming calls and emails
- Build sustainable relationships and trust with our customers through open and interactive communication with customers and team members and sales force
- Generate sales leads
- Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools
- With a positive attitude handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution
- Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
- Coordinate and follow-up order fulfillment and deliveries with customers and team members and sales force
- Identify and assess customer needs to constantly improve satisfaction
- Take the extra mile to engage customers
- Perform other duties as assigned
Required Skills and Experience:
- 1-3 years of customer service in luxury field is preferred
- Team player. Go-getter with a positive attitude
- Very responsive, problem solver, enthusiastic and benevolent
- Strong attention to details
- High energy and personable
- Work with a sense of urgency and able to follow through
- Competent with Netsuite and Office Suite
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, interpersonal skills, and presentation skills required
- Ability to function in a fast-paced environment.
- Bachelor’s Degree
This is a full-time position.
Please submit your cover letter and email it to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com