Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring A House Account Manager In Los Angeles

Our growing team seeks an enthusiastic and motivated team player to develop the sales of our house accounts. You are located in Los Angeles and you will be travelling frequently.

Image courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage

Founded in 2014 by Jerome Jacques Marie Mage, Jacques Marie Mage is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of luxury eyewear for a clientele of discerning tastes.

With each new collection, JMM embraces a unique palette of precious materials, rich colors, and striking geometric forms, all of which cleverly reference and beautifully reconfigure the striking individuals, artistic movements and world events of previous centuries. All JMM eyewear is ethically sourced and produced with the utmost respect for the environment and the wellbeing of industry partners.

Our growing team seeks an enthusiastic and motivated team player to develop the sales of our house accounts. You are located in Los Angeles and you will be travelling frequently.

As a Jacques Marie Mage House Account Manager, you have high-energy and you are personable. You are driven, you work well independently and you are well-organized. You are analytical, you love to learn and you understand what it takes to be successful. You always keep a positive attitude. You are curious, you like fashion and you understand trends. You are located in Los Angeles and you will frequently travel to the Midwest.

Your responsibilities are to:

Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters

Frequently travel and visit our retail partners to develop the partnership

Provide strong support to our optical and fashion partners: training, merchandising, pop-up events

Build sustainable and long-lasting relationships based in trust through open and interactive communication with our existing retail partners optical boutiques and fashion stores)

Constantly meet sales target

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives

Identify and assess customer needs to constantly improve satisfaction

Support the director of sales with development of company’s sales programs, reporting and business initiatives

Clearly communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal stakeholders

Collaborate with sales team to identify growth opportunities

Required Skills and Experience:

Customer-centric with proven work experience as an account manager, key account manager, sales representative or relevant role

1-3 years of experience in luxury goods, jewelry or optical field with proven results

Ability to travel extensively in the territory (Midwest) , up to 165 days per year

Experience delivering client-focused solutions to customer needs

Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail

Strong verbal and written communication skills, interpersonal skills, and presentation skills required

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities

Stellar sense of personal style

Work with a sense of urgency and able to follow through

Very Competent with Office Suite

Strong attention to details

Ability to function in a fast-paced environment.

Bachelor’s Degree

We offer a generous package for this position (salary based, bonus, expenses and health benefits)

Please submit your cover letter, resume and portfolio to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com, subject line House Account Manager.