Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) Is Hiring An ECommerce Coordinator In Los Angeles

Image courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage

Founded in 2014, Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of artisanal eyewear handcrafted in Italy and Japan.

Drawing inspiration from across continents, cultures, and generations, JMM combines world-class craftsmanship with advanced production methods, embracing an array of rich materials, bold geometric shapes, and an exuberance of attitude to create impeccably crafted spectacles that elegantly infuse historical motifs with a modern sensibility.

Powerful, playful and meaningfully idiosyncratic, JMM’s high-functioning collectibles are ethically produced and philanthropically aligned, offering a rarefied ocular experience that embodies an uncompromising balance of form, function, and fairness.

Jacques Marie Mage is available for purchase in fine optical and sunglass retailers around the world, and is currently represented in about 500 stores in 30 countries across America, Europe, and Asia.

We are looking for an enthusiastic hard-worker who likes owning responsibilities. As our E-Commerce coordinator, you will sit at the intersection of all core functions including customer service, merchandising, operations and marketing. You will develop a deep understanding of the entire e-commerce lifecycle. You will fully own the site-merchandising on our storefront, with a focus on featuring our new product and category launches in a way that drives revenue while providing a luxury customer experience. You will act like an owner from the start, balancing improving processes and systems and executing against your plan successfully. You’re motivated, highly organized, and your attention to details is excellent. You love to help and you solve problems with a positive attitude.

Responsibilities:

Manage incoming sales placed via Shopify and respond to inquiries regarding customer orders, order fulfillment returns, refunds, stock search, general inquiries, and more

Proactively contact consumers to generate sales, reduce return rate to in order to meet company’s goal

Build and implement a process and a calendar to fully administer and supervise web merchandising

Manage the communication with customers (Instagram posts, emails, phone calls)

Proactively assist in troubleshooting all systems issues and outages

Accurately maintain customer databases, activity logs

Responsible for pulling reporting on product performance and sharing insight with management team

Support all areas of ecommerce operations as needed

Skills & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

2+ years of experience at an e-commerce company with customer support

Significant experience with e-commerce software (Shopify, Netsuite)

Positive attitude, enthusiastic and personable

Stellar customer service skills

Strong writing skills

Strong attention to detail with a high level of accuracy

Proficient in Excel/ Google sheet

Ability to understand and address ambiguous problems with a sense of intuition on when to ask for help versus figuring things out on your own

Very responsive, problem solver, enthusiastic and benevolent

Ability to multi-task and manage competing priorities while meeting deadlines

We offer paid vacation, sick, holidays as well as health benefits.

To Apply: Please send your resume to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com, subject line ECommerce Coordinator.