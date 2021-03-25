Must Read: Jane Fonda Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Nadine Ijewere on Her Career and Shooting for 'Vogue'

Photo: Handout/HFPA via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Jane Fonda covers Harper's Bazaar

For the April 2021 "Reinvention Issue" of Harper's Bazaar, Jane Fonda speaks with Durga Chew-Bose about the evolution of her activism (and how her work has fed into it), where she gets her energy, how she sees her power and much more. {Harper's Bazaar}

Nadine Ijewere on her career and her history-making Vogue covers

In Business of Fashion, photographer Nadine Ijewere discusses her career up to this point, her recent Vogue covers and her upcoming solo exhibition, as well as the pressures faced by Black creatives and people of color within the industry. "More than anything, I want to see more Black women at the top — I want to see more East Asian women, I want to see more South Asian women," she told Daphne Milner. "I'm just going to keep pushing to be in more of these spaces so that hopefully others can follow." {Business of Fashion}

Prabal Gurung and Nicole Phelps talk activism and fashion

Vogue's Nicole Phelps sat down with Prabal Gurung for a conversation about using fashion as platform to talk about important issues, celebrating wins, calling out anti-Asian racism and supporting #StopAAPIHate and more. {Vogue}

Why are plus sizes always the first to go?

In light of the recent news about Loft's plus-size range, Gianluca Russo delves into how it's become an ongoing trend within retail for a brand to quietly discontinue extended sizes — leaving already marginalized shoppers with even less options — and speaks with industry experts about what needs to change. {InStyle}

