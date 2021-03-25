Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jeanne Damas in an Attainable Look for Easing Into the 'Roaring '20s'

Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

How do we get dressed? What are outfits? I honestly can't remember, so to prepare myself for the world opening up again, I'm looking to stylish people and the looks they put together pre-pandemic as a little refresher.

For years, one of my favorite sources of fashion inspiration has been Rouje founder and ultimate French Girl™ Jeanna Damas. What I love about her looks is that they feel attainable, like a real person put them together for herself, out of pieces she actually owns. She wears things more than once! She wears things that aren't that expensive! To me, she represents real style, as opposed to "fashion."

Something I'm particularly anxious about as things open up is putting together cute "going-out" looks as a 30-something. Not only have I not been "out" since the pandemic hit, but I also didn't go "out" a whole lot before then. But you can bet I will be hitting up every Los Angeles hotspot I can finagle my way into once I'm vaxxed up (maybe) — I'm just not sure what my version of a "roaring '20s" look is. I could see it being some version of this look Damas wore to the 350th anniversary of the Opera de Paris in 2019, though: A slip dress, cardigan, ankle-strap heels and a tiny bag is something I could easily put together and still feel comfortable in.

Get the look in the gallery below.

