Jennifer Behr Is Hiring A Product Designer, Jewelry In New York, NY

About Us:

Following studies in sculpture and art history, Jennifer Behr went on to create one of fashion’s pioneering luxury hair accessory brands. With early endorsements from Bergdorf Goodman and Henri Bendel, it wasn’t long before she became New York’s foremost headpiece atelier, designing elaborate and custom headpieces for celebrities and fashion publications alike. Each style interwoven with a sense of romanticism and ethereal appeal, Jennifer established herself as the premier name in headpieces worldwide. In Spring 2017 she launched her jewelry line—an effortless brand expansion of modern femininity and timeless elegance.

About the Role:

Jennifer Behr is seeking a motivated and talented jewelry designer to join the team. The Designer will be instrumental in ensuring the designs are delivered in a timely fashion and within costs while maintaining quality and brand aesthetic.

-This could be a freelance or full time position-

Responsibilities:

Study, design and prepare innovative jewelry ideas using sketches and technically sound drawings (CAD is a plus).

Identify with expertise and design innovative and compelling jewelry pieces in accordance to brand aesthetic along with target cost points.

Interpret design direction from Creative Director and execute direction into design.

Modify and integrate new features in samples creatively.

Research, identify and forecast market jewelry trends.

Maintain and manage work-flow and jewelry track designs, components and materials.

Review and correct products for technical accuracy from first prototype to end.

Complete projects as per product development guidelines and on time.

Create spec sheets and technical drawing and specs

This position will be focused on jewelry and jeweled headpieces but will also support the entire collection

About You:

Have a proven track record in successful jewelry sales.

Comes with deep technical knowledge in fashion jewelry. Fine jewelry experience is an added plus.

Love design and are design forward.

Entrpreneurial

Design is the driving force behind our company and we are looking for someone who shares that passion and wants to help grow the company.

Deep understanding of jewelry production and sourcing.

Expert in materials.

Bridal experience is a plus.

Experience with domestic production is preferred

Able to multitask in an organized manner

Excellent time management skills and ability to manage expectations

Demonstrate creativity with a strong attention to detail

Solid communication and interpersonal skills

Strong team player

Ability to adhere to market deadlines

Demonstrated mastery of Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe In Design

Please submit portfolio and salary requirements to begin screening process to hr@jenniferbehr.com.