Jennifer Behr Is Hiring A Product Manager In New York, NY

About Us:

Following studies in sculpture and art history, Jennifer Behr went on to create one of fashion’s pioneering luxury hair accessory brands. With early endorsements from Bergdorf Goodman and Henri Bendel, it wasn’t long before she became New York’s foremost headpiece atelier, designing elaborate and custom headpieces for celebrities and fashion publications alike. Each style interwoven with a sense of romanticism and ethereal appeal, Jennifer established herself as the premier name in headpieces worldwide. In Spring 2017 she launched her jewelry line—an effortless brand expansion of modern femininity and timeless elegance.

We have a strong core product line with 4 seasonal fashion launches and 2 bridal launches, and we are looking to develop and launch more DTC (direct to consumer) exclusives to support our internal e-commerce. We are in a unique position as a New York studio and manufacturer to respond quickly to trends. Jennifer Behr is a design first atelier that wants to bring our nimble approach to manufacturing to grow our ecommerce brand.

About the role:

Jennifer Behr is looking for a passionate and forward-thinking Product Manager to join the Team. This role will be the bridge between departments - focusing on both merchandising and product. The Product Manager will shepherd our products from the design development process through to market. We have a strong wholesale business with a rapidly growing ecommerce business. We want a forward thinking digital expert as continued growth in ecommerce is a company-wide priority.

Responsibilities:

Working closely with both the Ecommerce Director and Wholesale Director -

Manage all assets for products - working with Ecommerce and Marketing to provide marketing collateral on time.

Wholesale Assets - linesheets, merchandising plan, product assortment, marketing collateral

Digital Assets - product photography, launch calendars, marketing collateral

Coordinate product calendars for Wholesale and DTC - coordinating between merchandising and calendars.

Sales analysis and projections by channel.

Analyze product assortment on an ongoing basis to lead product development for future season.

This role will identify merchandising opportunities to support business priorities.

About You:

4+ years experience in a product manager or merchandising lead role managing the complex needs of wholesale and ecommerce.

Managing role with an emphasis on ecommerce

Entrepreneurial

Relationship oriented and highly collaborative

Adaptable to different environments and ways of working

Exceptional attention to detail

Strong Google Analytics knowledge and analytical skills with specific expertise in content and site behavior analysis

Strong communication skills, comfortable with presentations

Possesses curiosity and creative problem-solving skills

Please send your salary request in application to hr@jenniferbehr.com.