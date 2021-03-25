Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Junior Production Coordinator In New York, NY
Job Title: Junior Production Coordinator
Reports To: Manager, Brass Production & Wholesale
Jennifer Fisher is looking for a Junior Production Coordinator to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic organization. We are looking for a detail-oriented self-starter with great communication skills and the ability to take on multiple projects at a time, along with a general interest in the jewelry industry.
Duties and responsibilities
- Manage wholesale relationships: Coordinating with vendors & team members to ensure all orders are successfully completed in a timely manner
- Supply chain management: ordering supplies & production materials
- Manage vendor relationships: Help to oversee & maintain all vendor relationships, must be comfortable with invoicing/admin responsibilities
- Stock management: inventory control both in multi- brick and mortar and online locations
- Quality control: Assist in the quality control of all fashion jewelry styles. Inspect and organize assigned material to identify quality and non-quality goods
Qualifications
- Must be able to demonstrate past experience leading multiple projects
- 1-3 years in relevant industry
- Experience in Shopify & Airtable is preferred but not required
- Comfortable managing 1-2 team members and delegating responsibilities
- Comfortable working cross-functionally across all teams
- Exceptional time management skills
- Ability to multitask, self-motivate, and manage workflows
- Must be based in NYC
To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Junior Production Coordinator.