Jupiter is hiring a Social Media Manager and a Part-Time Graphic Designer in NYC (remote)

Jupiter is a new hair and scalp care brand, backed by professional stylists and dermatological experts. We take an elegant, science-forward approach to solving pesky scalp conditions—treating hair care like skin care. All of our products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Jupiter is looking for a Social Media Manager and Part-Time Graphic Designer. The candidates should have an informed eye for design, a willingness to work across mediums, and a positive outlook and collaborative nature.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Execute beautiful, editorial-quality creative across social channels, as well as print and digital channels (Graphic Designer)

Apply our brand standards smartly and consistently

Demonstrate organization, flexibility, and the ability to multitask, prioritize, and communicate effectively in a post-COVID work environment

Strategic planning: responsible for putting together and following through on a social media strategy for the Jupiter brand, encompassing creative, content, maintaining multiple social platforms, executing influencer partnerships, and bringing new ideas to the table

For the Social Media Manager:

Influencer management: source, pitch, negotiate, and oversee influencer campaigns.



Reporting: deliver high level analytical reports on a regular basis of content and influencer performance, providing next steps and suggestions based on findings

REQUIREMENTS:

Prior experience in the fashion or beauty industry - a plus

A positive outlook and collaborative nature

Proven ability to act as consultant to Director and C-Level executives.

Deep understanding of leading-edge social trends and practices

For the Graphic Designer:

2-3 years (or more) of professional design experience and a BFA in Graphic Design, Art Direction, or equivalent experience



Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects and Premiere Pro - a plus)



An exceptional, well-rounded portfolio showcasing your ability to work across a range of mediums; strong knowledge of typography and grid systems; outstanding visual style with a keen attention to detail; strong layout skills for both digital and print

IF INTERESTED:

Please send a CV AND a link to your online portfolio (if available) to careers@hellojupiter.com, with the subject line denoting which role(s) you are applying for.