Jupiter is hiring a Social Media Manager and a Part-Time Graphic Designer in NYC (remote)
Jupiter is a new hair and scalp care brand, backed by professional stylists and dermatological experts. We take an elegant, science-forward approach to solving pesky scalp conditions—treating hair care like skin care. All of our products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Jupiter is looking for a Social Media Manager and Part-Time Graphic Designer. The candidates should have an informed eye for design, a willingness to work across mediums, and a positive outlook and collaborative nature.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Execute beautiful, editorial-quality creative across social channels, as well as print and digital channels (Graphic Designer)
- Apply our brand standards smartly and consistently
- Demonstrate organization, flexibility, and the ability to multitask, prioritize, and communicate effectively in a post-COVID work environment
- Strategic planning: responsible for putting together and following through on a social media strategy for the Jupiter brand, encompassing creative, content, maintaining multiple social platforms, executing influencer partnerships, and bringing new ideas to the table
- For the Social Media Manager:
- Influencer management: source, pitch, negotiate, and oversee influencer campaigns.
- Reporting: deliver high level analytical reports on a regular basis of content and influencer performance, providing next steps and suggestions based on findings
REQUIREMENTS:
- Prior experience in the fashion or beauty industry - a plus
- A positive outlook and collaborative nature
- Proven ability to act as consultant to Director and C-Level executives.
- Deep understanding of leading-edge social trends and practices
- For the Graphic Designer:
- 2-3 years (or more) of professional design experience and a BFA in Graphic Design, Art Direction, or equivalent experience
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects and Premiere Pro - a plus)
- An exceptional, well-rounded portfolio showcasing your ability to work across a range of mediums; strong knowledge of typography and grid systems; outstanding visual style with a keen attention to detail; strong layout skills for both digital and print
IF INTERESTED:
Please send a CV AND a link to your online portfolio (if available) to careers@hellojupiter.com, with the subject line denoting which role(s) you are applying for.