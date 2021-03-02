Must Read: Kering Invests in Vestiaire Collective, Can The Row Survive the Pandemic?

Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images for Copenhagen Fashion Summit

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Kering invests in Vestiaire Collective

This week, Kering announced it was taking a minority stake in Vestiaire Collective, as part of the luxury resale site's latest round of financing. As part of this deal, the conglomerate will now have a seat on Vestiaire Collective's board of directors. In a statement, Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said: "Pre-owned luxury is now a real and deeply rooted trend, especially among younger customers. Rather than ignoring it, our wish is to seize this opportunity to enhance the value we offer our customers and influence the future of our industry towards more innovative and more sustainable practices. This fits naturally with our entrepreneurial spirit, our pioneering sustainability strategy, and our modern vision of Luxury." {Fashionista Inbox}

Can The Row survive the pandemic?

For The Cut, Matthew Schneier tells the story of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row, delving into its history, customer base and appeal ("fashion for those for whom money is no object but who don't need to look obviously rich, not in the way a Versace blouse looks rich") as well as into its more recent troubles, from Barneys New York's closure, to a staff exodus, to the Covid-19 pandemic. {The Cut}

Jason Bolden and Law Roach candidly discuss their experiences as Black creatives in the fashion industry

In response to an article about the Golden Globes published in WWD, Jason Bolden and Law Roach went on Instagram Live to speak openly about their experiences working as Black stylists in Hollywood, including the burdens — and expectations — historically placed on Black creatives and talent in the industry and what fashion needs to do better. You can watch the full conversation below. {@jasonbolden/Instagram}

Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Eva Chen and more support #StopAsianHate GoFundMe

GoFundMe launched a dedicated #StopAsianHate Initiative through which you can find fundraisers for people affected by violence against the AAPI community (as well as fundraisers for AAPI businesses and neighborhoods). You can also donate to the AAPI Community Fund, which gives back to "organizations that empower and uplift the AAPI community," according to a press release. This effort is backed by Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Eva Chen, Fernando Garcia, Meena Harris and Liya Kebede, among other industry leaders. In a statement, Lim said: "We've been building awareness and momentum through a social media campaign the past few weeks and thanks to GoFundMe, we now have a destination to harness all this work into funds that will directly benefit the AAPI community." {Fashionista Inbox}

Sephora collaborates with Coach on makeup range

Sephora Collection has partnered with Coach for a limited-edition cosmetics collection "inspired by the legacy and mood of Coach." The seven-SKU range includes eye shadow palettes, a brush set and eye masks ranging in price from $16 to $68. The items will be on sale on Sephora.com and in select Coach and Sephora stores beginning on Tuesday. {Fashionista inbox}

