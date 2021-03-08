Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lady Gaga in Calvin Klein by Appointment at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Lady Gaga in Calvin Klein by Appointment at the 2019 Annual Critics' Choice Award Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Lady Gaga's fashion went from meat to minimalism in just under a decade. Her vegetarian, less-is-more approach to dressing hit its peak at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, when she walked onto the blue carpet wearing a blush silk crepe gown from Calvin Klein by Appointment. It was a memorable moment that relied on simplicity and old Hollywood glamour. And since a virtual Critics' Choice Awards took place Sunday evening, it felt like an appropriate time to revisit this look and to remember what the event was like back when big arrivals were a thing.

Gaga's custom strapless gown was a quiet showstopper: Done in a soft hue and with no flashy embellishments, it helped the entertainer announce her entrance in an elegant way. Rather than force us to stare at something as outlandish as an inflatable frock, the garment warmly invited us to appreciate its beautiful construction.

The pandemic has deprived us of many things, and while red carpets are not high on my personal list of the things I miss dearly, I do miss witnessing style evolutions and marveling at the transformative power of clothes. Ahead, shop simplistic strapless dresses that will help you channel Gaga's iconic Critics' Choice Awards look as we enter spring.

