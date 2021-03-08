LaSette Lingerie Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY
This is a year of expansion for LaSette from building our team, to scaling the business. Through this internship position, you will connect directly with our founder, receive mentorship, gain insight on running a business and become part of the source bringing our vision to life.
Read more about us below!
https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/lasette-lingerie
https://fashionista.com/2020/09/lasette-lingerie-brand
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyaklich/2021/02/11/lasette-lingerie-nordstrom-self-love-pop-up/?sh=6f315aa2d62d
Social Media intern
The social media intern will work collaboratively with our founder on projects that span across print + digital work ie. social media, events + more. Create visual concepts to communicate ideas that inspire, inform, and captivate for social, events, presentations + website. Work collaboratively in creating design inspirations (mood boards). In this role you will have the opportunity to gain insight in to multiple areas of design work from concept to execution, build out LaSette's digital footprint, and foster community.
We are looking for some who:
- Creatively conveys ideas through text and image
- Comfortable with design software, such as Photoshop, Canva, Illustrator InDesign, and Adobe Suit, Over, Unfold
- Proficiency using Google applications
- Organized and meets deadlines
- Positive attitude and strength as a team player
- Recommended: creative, organized, self-motivated, communicative, detail-oriented
- Passionate about promoting confidence within women!
- Self sufficient
- Preferably in NYC, but remote applications are acceptable!
Time commitment:
- 8 - 10 hours a week
- College credit for students is available, please reach out to your schools career center
- 3month minimum
Application link here: https://forms.gle/LEEPACfh4oCfJ5Pg9