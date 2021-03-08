LaSette Lingerie Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY

At LaSette Lingerie our mission is to create depth in your everyday, challenge the norm, and give you the power to feel and look good!

This is a year of expansion for LaSette from building our team, to scaling the business. Through this internship position, you will connect directly with our founder, receive mentorship, gain insight on running a business and become part of the source bringing our vision to life.

Application link here: https://forms.gle/LEEPACfh4oCfJ5Pg9

https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/lasette-lingerie

https://fashionista.com/2020/09/lasette-lingerie-brand

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyaklich/2021/02/11/lasette-lingerie-nordstrom-self-love-pop-up/?sh=6f315aa2d62d

Social Media intern

The social media intern will work collaboratively with our founder on projects that span across print + digital work ie. social media, events + more. Create visual concepts to communicate ideas that inspire, inform, and captivate for social, events, presentations + website. Work collaboratively in creating design inspirations (mood boards). In this role you will have the opportunity to gain insight in to multiple areas of design work from concept to execution, build out LaSette's digital footprint, and foster community.

We are looking for some who:

Creatively conveys ideas through text and image

Comfortable with design software, such as Photoshop, Canva, Illustrator InDesign, and Adobe Suit, Over, Unfold

Proficiency using Google applications

Organized and meets deadlines

Positive attitude and strength as a team player

Recommended: creative, organized, self-motivated, communicative, detail-oriented

Passionate about promoting confidence within women!

Self sufficient

Preferably in NYC, but remote applications are acceptable!

Time commitment:

8 - 10 hours a week

College credit for students is available, please reach out to your schools career center

3month minimum

