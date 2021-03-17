Great Outfits in Fashion History: Laverne Cox in Francisco Costa-Era Calvin Klein

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Raf Simons' Calvin Klein had a big presence on the red carpet, but let's not forget the hold Francisco Costa's sleek, minimal vision for the brand had on Hollywood for over a decade. There was Jennifer Lawrence's red (pre-Dior contract) Oscars dress, Lupita Nyongo's pearl-encrusted gown and, of course, much of Ashley Olsen's late-aughts style, to name a few. One look, from near the end of Costa's tenure at the American fashion house, stands out, though: Laverne Cox at the 2015 Emmys.

The teal, halter-neck design epitomizes Costa's Calvin Klein: The monochromatic silhouette is streamlined, fitted perfectly to Cox's body with key details — in this case, side cut-outs that open up in the back — that draw the eye. The actor, of course, looked absolutely stunning in the custom dress, styled by Christina Pacelli with Fred Leighton jewelry. But that wasn't all: She changed into a second custom Calvin look for the after parties, an all-white gown that had a similar, elevated-sporty vibe, with its clean cuts and dramatic skirt slit.

Costa has since moved from fashion to Costa Beauty (though, he'll occasionally drop an apparel collab, like he did with Pangaia last year). Still, the look he championed during his Calvin Klein years is still going strong — the proof is in the market of Laverne-inspired dresses in the gallery below.

