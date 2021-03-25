LBV Magazine Is Hiring A Freelance Writer - Remote

LBV is a luxury fashion collection and members wine and culture club looking for a Freelance Writer to create content for our magazine, under the direction of Editor in Chief, Joss Sackler.

LBV is a luxury fashion collection and members wine and culture club looking for a Freelance Writer to create content for our magazine, under the direction of Editor in Chief, Joss Sackler. In this position, you will pitch articles or receive article assignments from our editor, research the topic, and write a strong article on the topic of fashion. This is a deadline-driven job, so you should be well organized and have excellent time management skills. Our ideal applicant has several years of writing experience and a portfolio that demonstrates excellence in your craft.

Freelance Writer Duties and Responsibilities

Pitch article topics and/or Receive topics from our editor

Research the topic

Write a draft of the article to submit

Revise according to editor notes

Freelance Writer Requirements and Qualifications

A passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion industry

Several years of writing experience

Portfolio of past work

Organizational and time management skills

Computer proficiency

Please send resume and samples/portfolio with subject line: Freelancer/LBV Magazine to allison@lbvofficial.com.