LBV Magazine Is Hiring A Freelance Writer - Remote
LBV is a luxury fashion collection and members wine and culture club looking for a Freelance Writer to create content for our magazine, under the direction of Editor in Chief, Joss Sackler. In this position, you will pitch articles or receive article assignments from our editor, research the topic, and write a strong article on the topic of fashion. This is a deadline-driven job, so you should be well organized and have excellent time management skills. Our ideal applicant has several years of writing experience and a portfolio that demonstrates excellence in your craft.
Freelance Writer Duties and Responsibilities
- Pitch article topics and/or Receive topics from our editor
- Research the topic
- Write a draft of the article to submit
- Revise according to editor notes
Freelance Writer Requirements and Qualifications
- A passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion industry
- Several years of writing experience
- Portfolio of past work
- Organizational and time management skills
- Computer proficiency
Please send resume and samples/portfolio with subject line: Freelancer/LBV Magazine to allison@lbvofficial.com.