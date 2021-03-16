Must Read: Leyna Bloom Makes History in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue, Macy's Taps Black Creatives for Capsule Collections

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Leyna Bloom makes history in Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut this year, making history as the first trans woman of color to be featured as part of the spread. "I'm promoting something that has been missing in the world: trans beauty in all shapes and all sizes. I'm representing Filipina, I'm representing Black, I am representing people who have been immigrants," she told the New York Times. "For them, I'm a vessel of change." {New York Times}

Macy's celebrates Black creatives with Icons of Style collection

Macy's tapped five Black leaders in the fashion industry — Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore — to create a series of seasonal capsule collections for the retailer's in-house lines, Bar III, I.N.C. International Concepts, I.N.C. International Concepts Men's and Sun + Stone. The first iteration of Icons of Style, as the project's called, lands in select stores and online on March 22, with pieces priced between $35 and $160. The second will drop in May and the third and final one will debut in September. {Fashionista Inbox}

Noor Tagouri to host digital event with Phillip Lim, Sophia Li, Karla Welch, Jerry Lorenzo and more

With Phillip Lim, Noor Tagouri will host a digital event on Thursday called "Doing Something About It: Conversations About Culture, Community and Our Collective Power," which will bring together a group of industry leaders curated by the journalist and activist — including Lim, Sophia Li, Karla Welch, Jerry Lorenzo and more. They'll discuss "acts of service and push the boundaries in ourselves, our community and as mindful global citizens." You can register here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Private Policy collaborates with Chella Man on ear jewelry

To mark National Deaf History Month, Private Policy partnered with model, actor and author Chella Man on an ear jewelry capsule collection titled "The Beauty of Being Deaf," celebrating the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Each piece is designed with the intention of "[drawing] attention to and [accentuating] hearing devices or cochlear implants," Christian Allaire writes in Vogue. The eight styles are priced between $330 and $620 and available for pre-order; 50% of the profit from pre-orders will be donated to the Deaf Queer Resource Center. {Vogue}

