Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lisa Bonet's 'High Fidelity' Premiere Look

In case you were wondering who taught Zoë Kravitz how to be so cool.

Lisa Bonet at he Los Angeles Premiere of "High Fidelity" in 2000. Photo: Brenda Chase/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's always a good idea to revisit the remarkable style of Lisa Bonet. The mother of cool, both in the literal sense — she birthed and raised Zoë Kravitz — and in fashion — she practically created the '90s uniform of floral slip dresses.

Since consistent style is normally an indicator of a person's authentic self, we know that Bonet's a free spirit with strong opinions. From when she first entered our living rooms as the rebellious Denise Huxtable on "The Crosby Show" to her present-day red carpet appearances with her doppelgänger daughter, she's continued to bring her enchanting earth goddess beauty, as well as a love for gauzy maxi dresses and hats, to the public stage. One of the most iconic examples of this is from 2000: At the "High Fidelity" film premiere, she went for a refined hippie aesthetic in a sweeping velvet duster, sheer beaded dress, pointed leather boots and waist-length locs. It was a memorable look that showcased her artistic and experimental approach to dressing.

While Bonet wasn't the protagonist in this early aughts movie, we certainly remember her performance — and accompanying wardrobe — two decades later. Plus, she has to be the reason why Hulu remade it into a series starring her kid, right? Ahead, recreate Bonet's "High Fidelity" premiere look.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.