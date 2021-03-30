Must Read: LVMH Prize Announces 2021 Semi-Finalists, Makeup Artist Violette Launches Beauty Brand

Photo: Courtesy of LVMH Prize

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

LVMH Prize announces 2021 semi-finalists

The LVMH Prize published the list of 20 semi-finalists — out of 1,900 candidates — for its 2021 award, a €300,000 endowment and one year of mentorship from the LVMH team: AGR (British designer Alicia Robinson), Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Christopher John Rogers, Connor Ives, Federico Cina, Kidsuper (American designer Colm Dillane), Kika Vargas, Lagos Space Programme (Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson), Lukhanyo Mdingi, Midorikawa (Japanese designer Taku Midorikawa), Nensi Dojaka, Post Archive Faction (South Korean designer Dongjoon Lim), Renaissance Renaissance (Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej), Rier (Paris-based Italian designer Andreas Steiner), Rui (Chinese designer Rui Zhou), Saul Nash, Shuting Qiu, TAAKK (Japanese designer Takuya Morikawa) and WED (British design duo Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips). They will participate in a digital showcase at lvmhprize.com from April 6 through April 11; the public will also be able to vote for their favorites for the first time ever. {Fashionista Inbox}

Violette is launching a beauty brand

Makeup artist and YouTuber Violette Serrat is set to release Violette_FR, her own direct-to-consumer line of beauty products, ranging from makeup to fragrance to skin and hair care. "In France, we don't care about being a better version of ourselves," she told Business of Fashion. "It's about enjoying yourself versus improving yourself." {Business of Fashion}

Sofia Coppola gets W director's cover starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Rashida Jones

W is rolling out the second of its Directors Issue covers, this one helmed by Sofia Coppola and starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst (announcing her second pregnancy) and Rashida Jones, all photographed by Zoe Ghertner. "I think we're all so starved for some beauty and fashion after being home. I wanted the whole thing to be feminine and fancy, because we're too casual these days," the director said, of her concept for the shoot. "The idea is that these women are lying around like they're tired after trying on so many gowns." {W}

Photo: Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of W

Chinatown Market to change its name

In light of the rise in violence against the AAPI community and following an online campaign recently signal-boosted by @diet_prada, Mike Cherman and Dan Altman said they would change the name of their streetwear brand, Chinatown Market. "The Asian American community is rightfully demanding all of us think and act more honestly. We should have done this sooner but it is never too late to do the right thing," they wrote on Instagram. "Our name was inspired by the shops, people, and vibrance of Canal Street and Chinatown in New York but it's not our name to use. We did not do enough to consider what this name would mean to the communities in Chinatowns across the world and we need to take ownership of this mistake. It's time to do the right thing and we are committed to being a part of the change." They also pledged to donate proceeds from their existing products to organizations working with the AAPI community. You can read their full statement below. {Instagram}

Madewell partners with Parks Project

Madewell is teaming up with Parks Project on a capsule collection that benefits various U.S. National Parks (including Joshua Tree, Zion, Yosemite and Saguaro) and encourages park cleanups by including a "Leave It Better" pack with every purchase. There's a hoodie ($98) and a T-shirt ($45) made using 100% recycled cotton knits, an embroidered baseball cap ($32) made using 100% organic cotton and a reusable water bottle ($20) made using BPA-free plastic. See all the pieces in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.