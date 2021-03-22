Sponsored Story

Marina Moscone Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team.
Author:
Publish date:
marina moscone

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer/President
Classification: Salary Position—Full Time; Exempt

Marina Moscone was founded in 2016 by Marina and Francesca Moscone. The brand embodies a sense of understated luxury with subtle feminine elements, encompassing a full range of women’s ready-to-wear.

Job Summary: The position will provide support to the company CEO by leading day-to-day activities, maintaining calendars, and managing special projects. This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team. The role requires impeccable communication skills and the ability to prioritize and complete multiple tasks in a skillful and timely fashion.

Essential Job Functions:

  • Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations
  • Coordinate activities (meetings, presentations, etc.) across multiple teams
  • Calendar management, budgets, arranging conference calls and meetings, compiling and distributing information to company staff and external contacts
  • Provide administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed
  • Manage aspects of the office & showroom including (but not limited to) sample trafficking, market appointments and occasional vendor interaction
  • Maintain office and showroom appearance for all meetings
  • Maintain weekly reports and budgets as instructed by the CEO and distribute to relevant team members
  • Perform general administrative duties including mail distribution, filing, answering phone calls, updating internal contact lists and replenishing office supplies
  • Create binders and other files (legal, financial, and other reports) as requested
  • Maintain confidentiality of all corporate, legal, personnel and financial matters and handle confidential materials for CEO with the utmost degree of care and discretion
  • Draft, proof and prepare basic correspondence and transmittal letters
  • Participate in special projects as assigned
  • Compile and interpret data/information from respective departments
  • Respond to all editorial and stylist requests from PR and Sales teams
  • Manage sample inventory and archive, and meticulously record all loans
  • Provide some administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Detail-oriented and highly organized
  • Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills
  • Excellent time-management skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must possess exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Must be proactive and resourceful with all tasks
  • Strong knowledge of Excel, Word & PowerPoint is a must
  • Strong knowledge of Adobe Suite is preferred
  • Experience is the designer fashion industry is preferred

In order to be considered, you must submit a resume and cover letter to: info@marinamoscone.com, subject line Executive Assistant.

Related Stories

Shot_16_0216 sarah flint
Careers

Sarah Flint Is Hiring An Office Manager & Executive Assistant to CEO In New York, NY

Sarah Flint is looking for an enthusiastic, highly organized candidate to join our growing team as an Executive Assistant and Office Manager.

tanya taylor
Careers

Tanya Taylor Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

Tanya Taylor is searching for an Executive Assistant to support our Founder and CEO.

170518_Plum6663
Careers

ILOVEPLUM Is Hiring An Executive Assistant in New York, NY

ILOVEPLUM, A L’Officiel Enfant, Inc. brand is looking to hire an executive assistant to President.

Danielle Nicole logo
Sponsored Story

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Handbag Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Well-established Handbag company seeking a strong Sales Assistant to succeed in a fast pace environment with excellent communication skills to join the team.