Marina Moscone Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team.

Image courtesy of Marina Moscone

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer/President

Classification: Salary Position—Full Time; Exempt

Marina Moscone was founded in 2016 by Marina and Francesca Moscone. The brand embodies a sense of understated luxury with subtle feminine elements, encompassing a full range of women’s ready-to-wear.

Job Summary: The position will provide support to the company CEO by leading day-to-day activities, maintaining calendars, and managing special projects. This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team. The role requires impeccable communication skills and the ability to prioritize and complete multiple tasks in a skillful and timely fashion.

Essential Job Functions:

Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations

Coordinate activities (meetings, presentations, etc.) across multiple teams

Calendar management, budgets, arranging conference calls and meetings, compiling and distributing information to company staff and external contacts

Provide administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed

Manage aspects of the office & showroom including (but not limited to) sample trafficking, market appointments and occasional vendor interaction

Maintain office and showroom appearance for all meetings

Maintain weekly reports and budgets as instructed by the CEO and distribute to relevant team members

Perform general administrative duties including mail distribution, filing, answering phone calls, updating internal contact lists and replenishing office supplies

Create binders and other files (legal, financial, and other reports) as requested

Maintain confidentiality of all corporate, legal, personnel and financial matters and handle confidential materials for CEO with the utmost degree of care and discretion

Draft, proof and prepare basic correspondence and transmittal letters

Participate in special projects as assigned

Compile and interpret data/information from respective departments

Respond to all editorial and stylist requests from PR and Sales teams

Manage sample inventory and archive, and meticulously record all loans

Provide some administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed

Skills & Qualifications:

Detail-oriented and highly organized

Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills

Excellent time-management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must possess exceptional interpersonal skills

Must be proactive and resourceful with all tasks

Strong knowledge of Excel, Word & PowerPoint is a must

Strong knowledge of Adobe Suite is preferred

Experience is the designer fashion industry is preferred

In order to be considered, you must submit a resume and cover letter to: info@marinamoscone.com, subject line Executive Assistant.