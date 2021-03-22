Marina Moscone Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY
Reports to: Chief Executive Officer/President
Classification: Salary Position—Full Time; Exempt
Marina Moscone was founded in 2016 by Marina and Francesca Moscone. The brand embodies a sense of understated luxury with subtle feminine elements, encompassing a full range of women’s ready-to-wear.
Job Summary: The position will provide support to the company CEO by leading day-to-day activities, maintaining calendars, and managing special projects. This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team. The role requires impeccable communication skills and the ability to prioritize and complete multiple tasks in a skillful and timely fashion.
Essential Job Functions:
- Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations
- Coordinate activities (meetings, presentations, etc.) across multiple teams
- Calendar management, budgets, arranging conference calls and meetings, compiling and distributing information to company staff and external contacts
- Provide administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed
- Manage aspects of the office & showroom including (but not limited to) sample trafficking, market appointments and occasional vendor interaction
- Maintain office and showroom appearance for all meetings
- Maintain weekly reports and budgets as instructed by the CEO and distribute to relevant team members
- Perform general administrative duties including mail distribution, filing, answering phone calls, updating internal contact lists and replenishing office supplies
- Create binders and other files (legal, financial, and other reports) as requested
- Maintain confidentiality of all corporate, legal, personnel and financial matters and handle confidential materials for CEO with the utmost degree of care and discretion
- Draft, proof and prepare basic correspondence and transmittal letters
- Participate in special projects as assigned
- Compile and interpret data/information from respective departments
- Respond to all editorial and stylist requests from PR and Sales teams
- Manage sample inventory and archive, and meticulously record all loans
- Provide some administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed
Skills & Qualifications:
- Detail-oriented and highly organized
- Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills
- Excellent time-management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must possess exceptional interpersonal skills
- Must be proactive and resourceful with all tasks
- Strong knowledge of Excel, Word & PowerPoint is a must
- Strong knowledge of Adobe Suite is preferred
- Experience is the designer fashion industry is preferred
In order to be considered, you must submit a resume and cover letter to: info@marinamoscone.com, subject line Executive Assistant.