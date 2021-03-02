Marine Serre Wants To 'Bring Ecofuturism to the Streets' for Fall 2021

This collection feels more joyful than usual for the designer.
A look from the Marine Serre Fall 2021 collection. 

A look from the Marine Serre Fall 2021 collection. 

Marine Serre has long been known for infusing high-end "sustainability" with a new edge, and has often presented her clothing in shows that hint at the apocalyptic. But for Fall 2021, the designer put forth her collection via a digital video and lookbook that felt much more lighthearted. 

In contrast to last season's horror film, Marine Serre's Fall 2021 line felt positively cheerful, complete with smiling (can you believe!) models who danced, baked, hung out with their lovers and children and dressed up to stay home. "This last year has been difficult for everyone, but there is no longer any question about it, things must be done differently," the designer wrote, in the show notes. "We want to bring Ecofuturism to the streets."

Serre claimed that half of the collection was made using "regenerated" materials, the other half with fibers that were recycled. (How each of those words were defined by the brand wasn't clarified.) Fall 2021 is full of house signatures like the all-over crescent logo print, mixed-and-matched fabrics and garments constructed of silk scarves.

See every look from the Marine Serre Fall 2021 collection in the gallery below.

