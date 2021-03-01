Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Black Armani Dress Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Duchess and Duke of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's long-awaited tell-all interview with Oprah is nearly here — an interview in which the two sit down with one of America's favorite TV personalities to talk about their decision to step away from royal life and more.

While the full interview won't air until Sunday, March 7, a few sneak-peek clips have already started circulating via CBS and 60 Minutes. Filmed on location in Santa Barbara, California, the clips give us a hint of what to expect from the content of the interview ("You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah says at one point), and they also give a window into the Duchess's latest worn-for-the-public outfit.

For the interview, Markle donned a black silk-georgette Armani dress with a v-shaped neckline and embroidered with white foliage, which was belted at the waist. (The dress, which retails for $4,700, is still in stock in many sizes.) She paired the piece with black Aquazurra stilettos, a Pippa Small necklace featuring aquamarine teardrop-shaped charms, Birks stud earrings and a Cartier bangle. Perhaps most meaningfully, she wore an heirloom diamond bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana. It's clear that his mother was on Prince Harry's mind during the interview. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," he says, hinting at the fate he hoped to spare Markle from.

To see more of the interview, you'll have to wait until Sunday night, but until then, take a look at more things the Duchess has worn in the gallery below.

