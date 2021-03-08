Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: La Ligne Printed Dress Edition

In a new family portrait, she poses with her husband and son at home, looking happy and at peace.

As the world continues to buzz about her interview with Oprah that aired less than 24 hours ago, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle appears in a new photo captured by Misan Harriman.

Harriman, who was behind the couple's recent photo shoot to announce that they were expecting a child, released another shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in honor of the prime time special. In it, a barefoot Prince Harry embraces his (also barefoot) wife, who is in turn lovingly holding son Archie (yep, he's adorably barefoot too) and displaying her bump, smiling wide.

For the photograph, the Duchess wore a vacation-worthy maxi dress — specifically, La Ligne's Pyper Dress, which is off-the shoulder and features a leaf print in sage green and white (though the photo itself is in black-and-white).

It's uplifting to see this loving family portrait, which is beautiful in its simplicity, its casual intimacy and the fact that it seems to radiate love and joy. Seeing the Duchess looking so happy and at peace — particularly in the wake of the heartbreaking personal revelations that came to public light just a day ago — is certainly a welcome image.

Homepage photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

