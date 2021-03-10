Must Read: Melissa Mccarthy Covers 'InStyle,' The 2021 CFDA/'Vogue' Fashion Fund Applications Are Now Open

Photo: Charles Dennington for "InStyle"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Melissa McCarthy covers InStyle

Melissa McCarthy fronts the April issue of InStyle in a colorful Ten Pieces puff-sleeve dress. Photographed by Charles Dennington and styled by Vanessa Coyle, the cover was shot in Australia, where the actor has been living for the past nine months. In the cover story, McCarthy opens up to Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about adapting to life Down Under, observing what's happening in the U.S. from afar and the making of that iconic plane scene in "Bridesmaids." {InStyle}

The 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund applications are now open

Back in February, the CFDA and Vogue announced a reimagined format for the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which opened its application process on March 10. This year's 10 finalists will all receive funds and mentorship based on their designated areas of need. The application is open to emerging designers as well as past CVFF finalists and designer recipients of last year's A Common Thread funding. {Fashionista inbox}

Chloe x Halle are the first musicians to become Neutrogena ambassadors

Music duo Chloe x Halle are the latest celebrities to join the Neutrogena family as the brand's first ambassadors from the music realm. "These are not celebrity faces, or just pretty faces. Of course, they're gorgeous, but in their own right, they really have a whole story to tell and they live a whole life," said Kerry Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Neutrogena's parent company Johnson & Johnson, in a statement to WWD. "They believe in using a brand and their own platform to really reach the next generation of consumers, and do so authentically by uplifting the next generation of consumers."{WWD}

Angelica Cheung takes on advisory role at Zegna

The founding editor of Vogue China, Angelica Cheung, who announced her departure from the magazine last November, revealed to Business of Fashion that she will take on a strategic advisory role with Italian menswear group, Ermengildo Zegna. The purpose of her new role is to help guide the luxury group in the China and Asia markets. {Business of Fashion}

VF Corp brands launch DiverCity x Design with Pensole Academy

VF Corp's Timberland, The North Face and Vans have partnered with Pensole Academy in Oregon on a year-long design and education apprenticeship program that aims to cultivate and advance BIPOC talent within the footwear industry. Called DiverCity x Design, open enrollment for the program will run through March 30. Interested students can apply here. {Fashionista inbox}

